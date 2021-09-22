Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing her split from her fiance, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star accused him of 'hurting my family my career and everything I've worked for.'

AceShowbiz - Sukihana has officially called it quits with Kill Bill. Just one day after they had a heated argument during an Instagram Live, the "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star declared that she already walked away from her engagement to her fiance.

The 29-year-old broke the news via Instagram on Tuesday, September 21. "It hurts me that I have to walk away from my engagement and the people I love but i have to do what's best for me and my happiness, kids and dreams. I really wish him the best I hope he doesn't get hurt go to jail or get killed but I can't stop it anymore," she stated.

"I've been here for him but he's hurting my family my career and everything I've worked for. I'm not in competition with you I would never put you down to make myself look better something that you've done to me," the TV personality added. "I love you when you didn't have anything and told vh1 if you don't bring him you can't have me I don't care what y'all think about him he's a good person in my eyes and I love him."

"When no one would answer his phone calls when he was locked up I got him home not one of them put up a dollar," she went on recalling. "They came around stunting on him I told him you are amazing I taught him how to pray and talk to God I made him write his dreams down and we accomplished every one of them That is called a real friend and your supposed to cherish friendships like mines."

Noting that she "believed in him when no one else did," Sukihana explained, "This love I have you will never find again." She then concluded her lengthy post, "I always protected my Bill however I wish all of y'all the best but my mom, producers and friends have stepped in and they are forcing me to leave."

Just one day before announcing their breakup, Sukihana was caught having a verbal altercation with Bill when he was on Instagram Live. "Get the f**k out of my face," she yelled at her then-fiance. "Just leave. Get out of my f**king house. Get out of my daughter's room."

"You said you hope your baby mama and your son die," the reality star further pressed, to which her ex denied. "Tell them what you did. Tell them the truth."

Sukihana confirmed she was dating Bill in March 2020. However, it was believed that the now-exes had been together since late 2019. Bill then proposed Sukihana in September that year, before she hinted that they split four months later. They got back together not long after that.