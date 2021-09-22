Watch Nicole Richie's Shocking Reaction When Her Hair Catches Fire on Her 40th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Simple Life' accidentally sets her hair on fire after she leans over her cake to make some wishes and blow out her birthday candles.

AceShowbiz - Nicole Richie's 40th birthday has turned into a disaster. After she accidentally set her hair on fire at her birthday celebration, the former star of "The Simple Life" couldn't help but freak out.



The reality star shared a clip of the accident on Instagram on Tuesday, September 21. In the clip, she could be seen leaning over her cake to make some wishes and blow out her birthday candles.

However, fire from the candles engulfed the ends of her curls, prompting the daughter of Lionel Richie to scream. Someone next to her then didn't waste time putting out the fire with her hand.

Though so, Nicole seemingly found the incident amusing. In the caption of the footage, she quipped, "Well… so far 40 is [fire emoji]." Her Good Charlotte rocker husband Joel Madden even made light of the fright. In the comment section, he joked, "That's hot."

As for Nicole's brother-in-law Benji Madden, who is married to Cameron Diaz, he replied, "Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always stay lit."

Some of Nicole's famous friends, however, couldn't be as calm as the couple. Kelly Rowland commented, "My heart just dropped!!!!" Olivia Munn cried out, "Holy s**t." Amy Schumer then chimed in, "Oh my gawwwd."

Among those who offered a loving tribute to Nicole was her sister, Sofia Richie. Posting some photos of her and her big sister, the model gushed, "So lucky to call you my big sis. I love you beyond words @nicolerichie HBD."

Nicole celebrated her latest milestone just weeks after she revealed that she doesn't mind if her kids join reality TV shows. "I think it would be a different thing going into it now, it just depends on what it is," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"But if my kids said to me, 'I want to try this new thing that hasn't been done before.' You just say… Well, obviously now they're preteen, so I'm going to say no," the mother of two added. "But yeah, if they're 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I'm fine with it."