Nicole Kidman Admits to Being a 'Goner' When Keith Urban Proposed to Her

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman has taken a walk down memory lane. When recalling how Keith Urban proposed to her, the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress admitted that she was such a "goner" back then.

The 54-year-old shared her story when making a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, September 21. After host Jimmy Fallon asked, "Did Keith Urban just sweep you off your feet? When did you know?" she replied, "He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment."

"I came out at 5 A.M. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers. And that was it," the American-born Australian star went on recounting. "I was a goner. I'm like, 'Yes I'll marry you.' "

Jimmy then congratulated Nicole on her 15th wedding anniversary with Keith. In response, she said, "For a second there, I thought you said 50 years... Hopefully one day, but 15 years, which is pretty amazing, right?"

Asked whether she and her husband had any surprise celebrations, Nicole replied, "No, I do not." She went on to divulge, "I don't like a surprise party. I had a surprise party once and I broke out in a cold sore on the spot... I literally did it was too stressful. It was like I was seeing apparitions, it was bizarre."

Nicole previously gushed over her marriage to Keith when speaking to Glamour in November 2020. "I have a very good relationship. It is a very soothing, comforting place for me to go, and he's a very strong, warm, kind man," she raved at that time.

"I'm very fortunate to have that in my life, because it's a really strong place to be able to go and curl up," the mother of four continued. "And this is a lonely world, right?"

Nicole married Keith in 2006 and they share two children together. She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. During their marriage, the former couple adopted two kids.