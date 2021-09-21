 
 

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

The rapper, real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, tries to flirt with the one-half of Chloe x Halle by reposting her picture in which she seductively licked her microphone.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gunna has tried his luck in wooing Chloe Bailey. While he has yet to get over the singer's sexy performance at the 2021 MTV Awards, the "Lemonade" rapper took to social media to shoot his shot with her.

The 28-year-old MC, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, flirted with the one-half of Chloe x Halle via Instagram Story on Monday, September 20. Reposting her Instagram picture in which she seductively licked her microphone on stage, the hip-hop star wrote, "It's the [tongue emoji] for me."

Gunna even left a comment on Chloe's post, which also included several images from her jaw-dropping performance at the September 12 show. In the comment section, he let out a crying laughing emoji and a fire emoji.

As for the older sister of Halle Bailey, she captioned her post by writing, "i swear i didn't even know i licked the mic til after i watched the performance back."

At the 2021 MTV VMAs, Chloe entertained attendees with her new single, "Have Mercy". While performing her song, she showed off her twerking skills in a hot pink leotard. The performance itself marked her TV debut as a solo artist.

Chloe has since gained praise from many for her all-out performance. Among those who complimented her was artistic gymnast Simone Biles who took to Twitter and gushed, "I wanna be Chloe Bailey when I grow up."

About her love life, Chloe claimed in August that she is single, shutting down dating speculations with Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay. Saying that she doesn't mess around, she explained during an Instagram Live, "I can't talk to multiple people at one time like that. I just. . .I don't have it in me. I can't do it. I cannot."

"Music is my man. I come home to him every single night and I love it. He's faithful to me. He loves me. He makes me promises he can keep," she continued. "We are making our dreams come true together. So I'm in love… I'm in love right now with music."

