Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

The former 'Chelsea' star sparks romance rumors with the stand-up comedian after they were caught on camera packing on some PDAs at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in August.

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler has added fuel to rumors suggesting that she's dating Jo Koy. Just weeks after she was spotted cozying up to the stand-up comic, the "Chelsea" alum raved about falling in love with her "best" guy.

On Monday, September 20, the comedienne shared on Instagram a picture of herself smiling. She captioned it, "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

The post has garnered positive feedback from Chelsea's famous friends. One in particular was Paris Hilton who gushed, "So happy for you!" Kate Beckinsale echoed, "So happy to hear this,you big beautiful b***h." Katie Couric added, "Happy you're happy."

Also leaving a sweet comment on Chelsea's snap was Reese Witherspoon, who penned, "The best parts of life." Dax Shepard, meanwhile, replied with skepticism as he asked, "The Lord?"

Although Chelsea didn't mention a specific name, fans believed that she's talking about Jo. On the reason why, the alleged couple was caught on camera packing on some PDAs at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 31.

Chelsea has yet to address the dating rumors. Jo, however, played it coy when he's pressed about their relationship status. "How beautiful did she look that day? Me and Chelsea, she's amazing," he gushed to TMZ in a September 10 interview.

"I've known Chelsea for a long, long time I mean a long time, like years ago and we've always been great friends," the comedian went on. "We, uh, I don't know how to answer [whether we're dating]."

Before being an item with Jo, Chelse was linked romantically to chef Bobby Flay, hotelier Andre Balazs, rapper 50 Cent, TV exec Ted Harbert as well as comedian David Alan Grier. As for Jo, he was previously married to Angie King, with whom he shares 18-year-old son Joseph J. Herbert Jr.