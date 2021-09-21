Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Instagram Celebrity

The sad news comes just several days after Sarah, who was also a member of Patti LaBelle and The Bluebelles, joined the 'Stir It Up' singer onstage for a show over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Patti Labelle is mourning the death of a longtime friend. The "Godmother of Soul" has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Sarah Dash, the co-founder of Labelle, who died on Monday, September 20.

Patti and Sarah just shared a memory together before the latter's shocking passing. The two shared the stage for a show over the weekend. Sharing a clip of one of the lest moments together, Patti wrote, "We were just on-stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment!"

She went on remembering her dear friend, "#SarahDash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back!"

"That's who Sarah was...a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver...always serving, always sharing her talent and her time," she added, before admitting, "I am heart broken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are."

Patti then concluded her post on a sweet note, "But, I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!"

The death of Sarah was also confirmed by Trenton, N.J. Mayor Reed Guscoria. Sharing the news on his Facebook page, he wrote, "Our resident legend and Trenton's very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away… Our motto, 'Trenton Makes, the World Takes' was alive and well with Sarah."

The mayor continued paying tribute, "What Sarah made was beautiful music refined by a lifetime of experience and numerous contributions to the arts and the community. What the world takes is a timeless inspiration of a woman who touched the highest peaks of stardom and never forgot where she came from."

Others have also taken to social media to mourn the death of the Trenton-born singer. Jazz artist Ledisi tweeted, "A bond that's never broken. #RIP to The Legend @SarahDash." Stephanie Mills wrote, "Rest well my friend #SarahDash. Your kind spirit and words will always have a special place in my heart. You will be missed."

Jackee Harry posted on her own account, "Rest in power my beautiful friend with a beautiful voice. We love you, Sarah." Kurt Carr added, "Sorry to hear of the passing of Sarah Dash, a founding member of Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles & of #LadyMarmalade fame. She had just joined Patti for a show this past weekend."

The Pointer Sisters, meanwhile, posted on their official Twitter page, "#RIP #SarahDash. Condolences to family, friends, fans and to @MsPattiPatti & @funkrockster (Nona). [love], Anita and Ruth Pointer."

The cause of death is not given yet. Sarah was a member of Patti LaBelle and The Bluebelles with Cindy Birdsong and Nona Hendryx. Following Cindy's departure, the group changed its look, musical direction and style to re-form as Labelle in 1971. They gained success with their songs "Down the Aisle (The Wedding Song)", "You'll Never Walk Alone", "Over the Rainbow" as well as "Lady Marmalade".