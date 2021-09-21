 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Disses Slipknot Because Corey Taylor 'Talked S**t' About His New Album

When making disparaging comments in reference to the heavy metal band, the boyfriend of Megan Fox says he's happy that he doesn't need to wear 'a f**kin' weird mask' on stage.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has set the record straight on his beef with Slipknot. After he dissed the heavy metal band during a concert, the "Bloody Valentine" singer explained that he was triggered because its vocalist Corey Taylor "talked s**t" about his new album, "Ticket to My Downfall".

The MC/rocker shared his side of the story via Twitter on Monday, September 21. "corey did a verse for a song on 'tickets to my downfall album', it was f**king terrible, so i didn't use it. he got mad about it, and talked s**t to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he's bitter," he elaborated.

MGK threw shades at Slipknot when performing at Riot Festival in Chicago on Sunday, September 19. "Hey, you wanna know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f**kin' weird mask on a f**king stage, talkin' s**t. So anyway, what's everyone's favorite candy? Reese's Pieces?" he lamented before performing his record "Jawbreaker".

The interview that MGK alluded to in his tweet was apparently the one that Corey had on Loudwire's "Cutter's Rockcast" podcast in February. "The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that's been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new - even though it's completely derivative," Taylor said.

"You know the band they're ripping off-they're not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they're ripping off one band. But the younger generation picks them up and says, 'This is our blah blah blah,' because they're tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better," the 47-year-old added. "And I don't know who's right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything."

