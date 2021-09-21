'Today' Show Hosts Freak Out After a Streaker Runs Past Studio: 'Where Are Your Clothes?'

WENN/Instagram/Patricia Schlein TV

While Craig Melvin tries to put his focus back on the topic, his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb cannot ignore the naked man running past the window of Studio 1A.

AceShowbiz - A recent episode of the "Today" show got interrupted by a streaker. Hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were freaking out after a naked man ran past the studio, prompting the network to abruptly cut to a commercial break.

The first to notice the streaker was Craig. When kicking off a segment on Monday morning, September 20, the 42-year-old said, "Oh, there was a naked runner." He then tried to put his focus back on the topic, saying, "Brand-new from Hoda Kotb, a new podcast."

Savannah, however, couldn't ignore the streaker running behind the Studio 1A window. While pointing toward the man, she shouted, "There he goes! Where are your clothes?!"

"Get your clothes on!" Hoda later urged, before Craig yelled, "What are you doing?!" To prevent viewers from seeing too much, the network cut to a commercial break.

Naturally, fans were quick to react to the incident on Twitter. "This fella is nuts!" one person in particular tweeted. Another quipped, "At least it's not Matt Lauer." A third then mentioned, "Best part first word on commercial, 'Dignity.' "

While Savannah got an unexpected guest on Monday, at least she had a wonderful day last week after meeting Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper in person. When attending the US Open on September 12 at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, she sat between her husband Mike Feldman and the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor.

As for Bradley, he was seated next to the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie. Both A-listers kept it low-key when watching Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeat the legendary Serbian pro Novak Djokovic.

When recalling the moment on the next day, Savannah told her "Today" co-hosts, "It's Brad Pitt! You know, just how you do." She went on to gush, "You should have seen me trying to play it cool with Brad... I wasn't very cool. ... I was trying to give him space."