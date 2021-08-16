 
 

Patti LaBelle Praises Son for Being Her Best Adviser Ever

Looking back at the memory she had of giving birth to Zuri Kye Edwards, the 'On My Own' hitmaker explains why her greatest achievement in life is her son with Otis Williams.

AceShowbiz - Patti LaBelle's greatest achievement in life is her son. The double Grammy award-winning soul legend and her ex-husband, The Temptations singer Otis Williams, had one child together, Zuri Kye Edwards, and she admits regardless all of all her hits and music success having him was the best thing she's ever done.

In an interview with America's Closer magazine, the 77-year-old said, "The memory of having my son was amazing. I was the oldest lady in the maternity ward! The girls were teenagers and I was 29. I said, 'Lord, will I ever walk again?' It was a scary moment, giving birth, but such a wonderful outcome."

Zuri now works as Patti's manager and she admits he can be difficult to work for, but despite their fights she knows that he always has her best interested at heart because they are family.

The "Lady Marmalade" hitmaker said, "Sometimes he hurts me because he's so honest and we fight - but that's healthy."

"At the end of the day, I realize he gives me the best advice ever. He is so honest, and he is never going to lead me wrong because he is my baby."

Although she is approaching her 80th birthday, Patti has no intention of retiring because she still loves performing and making music.

She said, "Why would people lie and say they want to retire? Never would I want to retire!"

And the "You Are My Friend" singer still has an interest in modern pop, and is a big fan of Billie Eilish and Pink, although Jennifer Hudson is her favorite artist.

When asked which singers she likes now, she answered, "Jennifer Hudson. She is doing it now with the Aretha [Franklin] movie. I love Pink. Billie Eilish."

