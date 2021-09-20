'LNHH' Alum Mo Fayne Required to Take Drug Abuse Treatment Program After Lengthy Prison Sentence

Instagram Celebrity

After being released from jail, the former 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star must make a complete disclosure of his finances and submit to an audit in addition to taking substance abuse and mental health programs.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Maurice "Mo" Fayne appeared to be on a super tight leash when he's done serving his 17.5 years behind bars for his loan fraud case. Following his prison release, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum is required to take a substance abuse treatment program.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the reality star will be under 5 years of supervision. Among the conditions is that he must participate in a substance abuse treatment program and submit to testing to determine if he has used a prohibited substance. In addition, he also has to take part in a mental health treatment program.

Maurice, who appeared in season 8 of the VH1 series, must also make a full and complete disclosure of his finances and submit to an audit of his financial docs at the request of his probation officer. Other than that, when he wants to get a new credit card, he needs the approval of his probation officer to incur new credit charges or open additional lines of credit. He also still has to pay back $4,465,865.55.

Maurice was hit with a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to 6 counts, including bank and wire fraud. In the lawsuit, filed by the prosecutors back in May 2020, the 38-year-old TV personality allegedly funded a lavish lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic with money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Maurice applied for a PPP loan for his trucking business, named "Flame Trucking", in April 2020. In his application, he cited losses due to the coronavirus outbreak and claimed that he employed 107 people with a monthly payroll of $1,490,200.

However, according to the prosecutors, Maurice reportedly used $40,000 to pay past-due child support. In addition, he allegedly used "more than $85,000 to buy a Rolex Presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, and a 5.73-carat diamond ring for himself, $136,000 for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith and $907,000 to start a new business in Arkansas."

The court documents also stated when the federal agents asked Maurice whether he used any of the PPP loans to purchase the luxury car, Maurice simply said, "Kinda, sorta, not really." The feds went on to claim that they searched Maurice's house and found a bag with about $70,000 in cash and another $9,400 stuffed in his pockets. They then seized $503,000 of the loan proceeds from 3 bank accounts owned or controlled by Maurice.