Sha'Carri Slams Olympics' Double Standards After Russian Athlete Competes Despite Failing Drug Tests

The American sprinter, who was banned from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics over marijuana use, believes that there is racial bias in the decision of letting Kamila Valieva compete.

  • Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sha'Carri Richardson has spoken out against the Olympics for their double standard. Upon learning that a Russian athlete could compete despite failing a drug test, the American sprinter took to social media to air out her frustration.

Making use of Twitter on Monday, February 14, Sha'Carri responded to an article about Kamila Valieva. The 15-year-old figure skater is allowed to compete at the Beijing Olympics although she tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine.

Alongside the report, the 21-year-old runner questioned, "Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?" She continued, "My mother died and I can't run and was also favored to place top 3."

"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady," the Dallas native, who was banned from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, further argued. "It's all in the skin."

"Failed in December and the world just now know," Sha'Carri said of Kamila's now six-week-old drug test. "However my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people."

Many online users agreed with Sha'Charri's statements. "Like her or not, she has a point," one person commented. "Doping is doping. Olympics need to stay consistent on the rules," another added. "She's right. End of story," a third individual pointed out.

Officials of Beijing Olympics announced on Monday that Kamila is still allowed to compete in her event. The decision was made becasue she's considered "a protected person" due to her age and it would be unfair to suspend the teenager because it would cause her "irreparable harm," according to arbitrators.

As for Sha'Carri, she was disqualified from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team last July for a positive marijuana test. At that time, she admitted to using weed to cope with her mother's death.

