 
 

Olympic Defends Decision of Letting Kamila Valieva Compete Despite Sha'Carri's Condemnation

Mark Adams, a spokesperson of the International Olympic Committee, insists that there is no similarity between Sha'Carri's drug test last year and Kamila's.

  • Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - The International Olympic Committee has responded to Sha'Carri Richardson's recent accusation. After the sprinter accused them of setting double standards for letting Kamila Valieva compete despite her doping scandal, an IOC's spokesman defended their decision.

Mark Adams reacted to Sha'Carri's allegation during a press conference on Wednesday, February 16. "Every single case is very different. She (Richardson) tested positive on June 19 (2021), quite a way ahead of the Tokyo Games," he said.

"Her results came in early order for USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) to deal with the case on time, before the Games. Ms. Richardson accepted a one month period of ineligibility which began on June 28," Mark added. "So I would suggest that there isn't a great deal of similarity between the two cases."

This arrived after Sha'Carri slammed the Olympic comittee on Monday for allowing Kamila, a 15-year-old figure skater from Russia, to compete at the Beijing Olympics. Kamila herself tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine.

"Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can't run and was also favored to place top 3," Sha'Carri argued on Twitter. "The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady."

The Dallas native, who was banned from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics over marijuana use, went on fuming, "It's all in the skin." She continued, "Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people."

Aside from Sha'Carri, Adam Rippon also condemned the Olympics decision. "It's all just so unfair," the athlete, who is coaching the U.S. figure skater Mariah Bell at the Games, raged. "And now it's also so unfair to all of these ladies because their whole Olympic experience is now wrapped up in the controversy because a country doesn't want to play by the damn rules."

