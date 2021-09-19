 
 

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter
WENN
Music

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker has helped aspiring musician Dylan Walker land a record deal after listening to one of his tracks during an encounter in a supermarket.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stormzy helped a musician get signed after meeting him in a supermarket.

The rapper was approached by Dylan Walker at a Sainsbury's store in south west London earlier this year (21), when the man explained that he had quit his job in banking for a career in music.

He played one of his tracks for Stormzy, who was so impressed he took his email address and started helping him out.

This led to Dylan landing a management deal and receiving interest from many record labels - and Stormzy also shared the track with his pal Ed Sheeran.

  See also...

Dylan was shocked to later receive a video from the pair, where Stormzy said, "Yo Dylan, that song is so sick. Someone else wanted to let you know how sick they think it is as well."

Ed added, "Man, fantastic. Keep writing songs every single day and just enjoy every second of it."

Meanwhile, Stormzy recently revealed he is determined to spread "love and positivity" and, although he doesn't like to boast about the things he's done to help people, he's determined to make a positive difference.

He told i-D magazine, "I say I'm just trying to spread love and positivity."

"I don't even want to reel off the good things we're doing… We've got a platform, we've got resources, and in whatever way we can spread that love and positivity we do."

You can share this post!

Nick Cave to Open Up on Son's Death in New Memoir
Related Posts
Stormzy Offers More Black and Mixed-Raced Students Scholarships at Cambridge University

Stormzy Offers More Black and Mixed-Raced Students Scholarships at Cambridge University

Stormzy Gets Branded 'Rude' for 'Ignoring' Vogue Williams

Stormzy Gets Branded 'Rude' for 'Ignoring' Vogue Williams

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Called 'Disrespectful' for 'Turning Up' at Rap Rival's House Amid Feud

Stormzy Called 'Disrespectful' for 'Turning Up' at Rap Rival's House Amid Feud

Most Read
Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration
Music

Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

John Lydon Calls Sex Pistols Bandmates 'Evil' After Losing in 'Hideous, Nasty' Dispute

John Lydon Calls Sex Pistols Bandmates 'Evil' After Losing in 'Hideous, Nasty' Dispute

Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Mac Miller's Mixtape Heading to Streamer

Mac Miller's Mixtape Heading to Streamer

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Chuck D and Flavor Flav Call Each Other Out in New Dispute Over Public Enemy Tour

Chuck D and Flavor Flav Call Each Other Out in New Dispute Over Public Enemy Tour

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip