Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker and 'Love Island' presenter both are happy to confirm that they are giving their relationship another chance following months of speculation.

Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Maya Jama has announced her rekindled romance with Stormzy. The 29-year-old TV presenter went public with their relationship on Instagram when she shared a video of Stormzy collecting her from the airport as he held up a sign reading, "Maya Jama #1 Fan."

The 30-year-old musician held a large picture of Maya in his other hand and she included some laughing and some teary emojis on her post. He was picking Maya up after she returned to London from filming "Love Island Games" in Fiji.

Maya and Stormzy - who previously dated between 2015 and 2019 - were spotted holding hands in Hydra, Greece in August. Over the last few months, Stormzy and Maya had been seen together numerous times, leading to speculation they had rekindled their romance but they both remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

In August, Maya was spotted hanging out backstage with Stormzy after a gig in London. The TV star jetted in from Ibiza to watch the rapper perform at All Points East festival in London's Victoria Park, before heading backstage for the afterparty.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time, "Maya and Stormzy may not be officially dating anymore, but they are still close and grew up together. She is really proud of him and vice versa. They'll always have a special bond. They spent time catching up and chatting, people were looking at them and giving them their space."

Maya previously admitted that they were "just little babies" when they dated for the first time. The former MTV presenter told the Sunday Times newspaper, "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He'd not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies."

