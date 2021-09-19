Noah Jupe Leads 'The Lost Boys' Remake, Bryce Dallas Howard Fronts 'Flight of the Navigator' Reboot

WENN Movie

The 'A Quiet Place' actor is tapped to star in the new version of the 1987 horror movie while the 'Jurassic World' actress is signed on for the revamp of a classic Disney film.

AceShowbiz - "A Quiet Place" actor Noah Jupe will star in a remake of the 1987 teen horror-comedy "The Lost Boys".

The new movie will also feature Jaeden Martell, who played young Losers Club member Bill in the revived "It" franchise.

Jonathan Entwistle will direct the vampire movie while Randy McKinnon is working on a script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original film starred Jason Patric and late teen star Corey Haim as two brothers who move to fictional California coastal town Santa Clara and quickly run afoul of a vampire gang led by Kiefer Sutherland.

Details about the new version are scarce, but it is said to be set in the modern day.

Two direct-to-DVD sequels have already been made - 2008's "Lost Boys: The Tribe" and 2010's "Lost Boys: The Thirst".

Meanwhile, Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to direct and produce a revamp of Disney's 1986 movie "Flight of the Navigator".

The new film - a project for the movie studio's streaming platform Disney+ - will feature a female lead.

The original movie, starring Joey Cramer and Sarah Jessica Parker and directed by "Grease" 's Randal Kleiser, chronicled the adventures of a boy who travels eight years into the future from 1978.

Howard has already worked behind the camera with Disney+ bosses directing two episodes of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" and an episode of the upcoming spin-off series, "The Book of Boba Fett".