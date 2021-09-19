 
 

Nick Cave to Open Up on Son's Death in New Memoir

Nick Cave to Open Up on Son's Death in New Memoir
WENN
Celebrity

The Bad Seeds frontman is scheduled to release a tell-all book 'Faith, Hope and Carnage' that includes his journey to come to term with the tragic death of his son.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cave will release a memoir about the years following his son's death.

"Faith, Hope and Carnage", which will focus on Cave's efforts to come to terms with the death of his son Arthur, 15, six years ago, will be written from more than 40 hours of interviews with The Observer journalist Sean O'Hagan.

Cave said, "It has been a strange, anchoring pleasure to talk to Sean O'Hagan through these uncertain times."

Speaking about the lengthy interviews he sat for with O'Hagan for the book, he added, "That should do me for the duration, I think."

O'Hagan said, "This is a book of intimate and often surprising conversations in which Nick Cave talks honestly about his life, his music and the dramatic transformation of both wrought by personal tragedy."

  See also...

"It provides deep insight into the singular mind of one of the most original and challenging artists of our time - as well as exploring the complex dynamic between faith and doubt that underpins his work."

Arthur died after he fell from a cliff in East Sussex, England in July 2015.

Speaking previously about how he and his wife Susie were coping with their grief, Cave said, "Two days after our son died, Susie and I went to the cliff where he fell."

"Now, when Arthur was a small child, he always, always, had a thing about ladybird beetles. He loved them. He drew them. He identified with them. He constantly talked about them."

"As we sat there, a ladybird landed on Susie's hand. We both saw it, but said nothing, because even though we knew the sad significance of it, we were not about to belittle the enormity of the tragedy with some sentimental display of magical thinking. But we were new to grief."

"Faith, Hope and Carnage" is due to be published in 2022.

You can share this post!

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter
Related Posts
Nick Cave Feels Privileged to Be Able to Get Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Nick Cave Feels Privileged to Be Able to Get Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Nick Cave Spills on Eerie Story About How He Met Velvet Underground Icon Nico

Nick Cave Spills on Eerie Story About How He Met Velvet Underground Icon Nico

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave Shares Thoughts on Hate Messages: They Are 'Weirdly Energizing'

Nick Cave Shares Thoughts on Hate Messages: They Are 'Weirdly Energizing'

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

T.I. and Tiny's Request to Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Denied

T.I. and Tiny's Request to Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Denied

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job