 

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards

The U.K. annual awards celebrating black music and culture also has Drake, Ice Spice, and PinkPantheress among the nominees for the upcoming February 2024 event.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stormzy and Little Simz top the nominations for the 2024 MOBO Awards with four nods apiece. The annual ceremony recognizing black music and culture heads to Sheffield's Utilita Arena on February 7, 2024.

Both rappers are nominated for Album of the Year for "This Is What I Mean" and "No Thank You", respectively, for which they will contend with Raye's "My 21st Century Blues", Ezra Collective's "Where I'm Meant to Be", J Hus' "Brutal and Beautiful Yard", and "Real Back in Style" by Potter Payper.

Raye, Central Cee, PinkPantheress, and J Hus earned three nominations each.

The shortlist for Song of the Year is "Sprinter" (Central Cee and Dave), "Who Told You" (J Hus and Drake), "Little Things" (Jorja Smith), "Boys a Liar Pt.2" (PinkPantheress and Ice Spice), "Escapism" (Raye and 070 Shake), and "Hide and Seek" (Stormzy).

Stormzy will compete with Central Cee, Dave, D-Block Europe, J Hus, and Nines to be crowned Best Male Act. And Little Simz faces competition from Flo, Jorja Smith, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, and Raye for Best Female.

Speaking ahead of the event, MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE said, "We are proud to champion this year's incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more. Since 1996, we've celebrated Black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music."

"This year's nominees not only represent the best of their genre and art form and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive."

"With the advancement of our MOBO UnSung talent programme and career development platform MOBOLISE, we are ready and excited to take our pioneer status to the next level, to celebrate and recognise the vast contributions of trailblazing musicians and cultural heroes, in a way that only MOBO can. See you on February 7th!"

Last year's ceremony in London was hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly, with the likes of Little Simz, PinkPantheress and Central Cee receiving the big prizes.

Elsewhere, Craig David was recognised with the outstanding contribution award and Nile Rodgers was honoured with a lifetime achievement accolade.

26th Mobo Awards Nominees:

Best Male Act:
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • D-Block Europe
  • J Hus
  • Nines
  • Stormzy

Best Female Act in Association With Shea Moisture:
Album of the Year:
  • Ezra Collective - "Where I"m Meant to Be"
  • J Hus - "Beautiful and Brutal Yard"
  • Little Simz - "No Thank You"
  • Potter Payper - "Real Back in Style"
  • Raye - "My 21st Century Blues"
  • Stormzy - "This Is What I Mean"

Song of the Year Supported by BBC Radio 1xtra:
Best Newcomer:
  • Ama Lou
  • Antslive
  • Debbie
  • Jayo
  • Nippa
  • No Guidnce
  • Rimzee
  • Strandz
  • Tamera
  • Tunde

Video of the Year:
  • Antslive - "Number One Candidate" (Directed by Tom Emmerson)
  • Enny - "No More Naija Men" (Directed by Otis Dominique)
  • Jords - "Dirt in the Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium" (Directed by Renee Maria Osubu)
  • Little Simz - "Gorilla" (Directed by Dave Meyers)
  • Stormzy - "Mel Made Me Do It" (Directed by Klvdr)
  • Tion Wayne - "Healing" (Directed by Wowa)

Best R&b/Soul Act:
  • Bellah
  • Jaz Karis
  • Mahalia
  • Ragz Originale
  • Sampha
  • Sault

Best Hip Hop Act:
  • Avelino
  • Clavish
  • Digga D
  • Enny
  • Fredo
  • Giggs
  • Little Simz
  • Loyle Carner
  • Nines
  • Potter Payper

Best Grime Act:
  • Bugzy Malone
  • Duppy
  • Flowdan
  • Manga Saint Hilare
  • Novelist
  • P Money

Best Drill Act Supported by Trench:
  • Central Cee
  • Headie One
  • K-Trap
  • Kwengface
  • M24
  • Russ Millions
  • Teezandos
  • Unknown T

Best International Act (US):
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film:
Best Media Personality Supported by BET UK:
  • Alison Hammond
  • Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • Henrie Kwushue
  • Madame Joyce
  • Maya Jama
  • Pressed Podcast
  • Remi Burgz
  • Shxtsngigs
  • Specs Gonzalez
  • Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act in Association With Loco Music:
  • Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
  • Asake (Nigeria)
  • Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
  • Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  • Davido (Nigeria)
  • Libianca (Cameroon)
  • Rema (Nigeria)
  • Tyla (South Africa)
  • Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
  • Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act:
  • Byron Messia
  • Destra
  • Kabaka Pyramid
  • Popcaan
  • Shenseea
  • Valiant

Best Jazz Act Supported by Jazz FM:
  • Blue Lab Beats (UK)
  • Cktrl (UK)
  • Ezra Collective (UK)
  • Masego (US)
  • Reuben James (UK)
  • Yazmin Lacey (UK)

Best Alternative Music Act in Association With Marshall:
  • Alt Blk Era
  • Arlo Parks
  • Deijuvhs
  • Kid Bookie
  • Skindred
  • Young Fathers

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported by Bema and Mixmag:
Best Producer Supported by Complex UK:
  • Inflo
  • Kyle Evans
  • M1onthebeat
  • P2J
  • Steel Banglez
  • TSB

Best Gospel Act Supported by Premier Gospel:
  • Annatoria (UK)
  • Calledout Music (UK)
  • Guvna B (UK)
  • Limoblaze (Nigeria)
  • Tofunmi Adorna (UK)
  • Triple O (UK)

