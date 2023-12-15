Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards

The U.K. annual awards celebrating black music and culture also has Drake, Ice Spice, and PinkPantheress among the nominees for the upcoming February 2024 event.
Stormzy and Little Simz top the nominations for the 2024 MOBO Awards with four nods apiece. The annual ceremony recognizing black music and culture heads to Sheffield's Utilita Arena on February 7, 2024.
Both rappers are nominated for Album of the Year for "This Is What I Mean" and "No Thank You", respectively, for which they will contend with Raye's "My 21st Century Blues", Ezra Collective's "Where I'm Meant to Be", J Hus' "Brutal and Beautiful Yard", and "Real Back in Style" by Potter Payper.
Raye, Central Cee, PinkPantheress, and J Hus earned three nominations each.
The shortlist for Song of the Year is "Sprinter" (Central Cee and Dave), "Who Told You" (J Hus and Drake), "Little Things" (Jorja Smith), "Boys a Liar Pt.2" (PinkPantheress and Ice Spice), "Escapism" (Raye and 070 Shake), and "Hide and Seek" (Stormzy).
Stormzy will compete with Central Cee, Dave, D-Block Europe, J Hus, and Nines to be crowned Best Male Act. And Little Simz faces competition from Flo, Jorja Smith, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, and Raye for Best Female.
Speaking ahead of the event, MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE said, "We are proud to champion this year's incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more. Since 1996, we've celebrated Black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music."
"This year's nominees not only represent the best of their genre and art form and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive."
"With the advancement of our MOBO UnSung talent programme and career development platform MOBOLISE, we are ready and excited to take our pioneer status to the next level, to celebrate and recognise the vast contributions of trailblazing musicians and cultural heroes, in a way that only MOBO can. See you on February 7th!"
Last year's ceremony in London was hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly, with the likes of Little Simz, PinkPantheress and Central Cee receiving the big prizes.
Elsewhere, Craig David was recognised with the outstanding contribution award and Nile Rodgers was honoured with a lifetime achievement accolade.