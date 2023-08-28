 

Stormzy and Maya Jama Spotted Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
The 30-year-old rapper and the 'Love Island' host are photographed walking hand-in-hand during a vacation in Hydra, Greece after they ended their longtime relationship in 2019.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stormzy has been spotted holding hands with Maya Jama. The 30-year-old rap star and Maya previously dated between 2015 and 2019, and they've now been spotted by MailOnline holding hands in Hydra, Greece.

The celebrity duo both appeared to be in good spirits as they walked hand-in-hand on the picturesque island. Stormzy and Maya, who hosts the U.K. version of "Love Island", have been seen together numerous times over recent weeks, and they are rumored to have rekindled their romance. Despite this, the rapper and the TV star have so far remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Earlier this month, Maya was spotted hanging out backstage with Stormzy after a gig in London. The TV star jetted in from Ibiza to watch the rapper perform at All Points East festival in London's Victoria Park, before heading backstage for the afterparty.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time, "Maya and Stormzy may not be officially dating anymore, but they are still close and grew up together. She is really proud of him and vice versa. They'll always have a special bond. They spent time catching up and chatting, people were looking at them and giving them their space."

Maya previously admitted that they were "just little babies" when they dated for the first time. The former MTV presenter told the Sunday Times newspaper. "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He'd not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies."

Maya was always determined to be known for more than her love life. She said, "I'm not naive to the fact that when you are a woman in the industry, most of the things that people want to talk about are your relationships. It's different for men. I'd seen that happen to other people."

