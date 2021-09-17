Irina Shayk Breaks Silence on Kanye West Fling Rumors

WENN/Sean Thorton/Avalon Celebrity

The 35-year-old Russian beauty gives a vague response to the speculation about her relationship with the 'Hurricane' rapper, declaring that she's 'just keeping it to myself.'

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk has finally personally and publicly addressed reports that romantically linked her to Kanye West. Months after the dating speculation first arose, the model broke her silence on the matter in an interview with HighSnobiety.

The 35-year-old, who is notoriously keeping her love life private, however, gave a vague answer to the question. Without denying or confirming the rumors, she insisted that she's going to keep it to herself.

"Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I'm dating my doorman, OK? Then after tomorrow, it's going to be someone else," she told the magazine in the interview published on Thursday, September 16. "Look, there's always something there, and I'm just keeping it to myself."

Irina and Kanye were first rumored to be an item after they were spotted together in France in early June. At the time, the Russian beauty joined the Atlanta MC and his friends to celebrate his 44th birthday.

In July, reports emerged that the 35-year-old model friend-zoned Kanye after she didn't come to Paris for a couture show with him. "She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," a source told the New York Post's Page Six at the time. "She doesn't want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up (in Paris with him). It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating."

However, the breakup news was debunked by a source who told PEOPLE, "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye." The source went on assuring, "They are very much still dating."

Earlier this month, reports said they're really over now as they were no longer pursuing a relationship with each other. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source told PEOPLE.

As for the reason why their relationship didn't work out, a second source dished, "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now." Noting that it was amicable, the second source claimed, "They remain friendly," as it's additionally noted that "he finds Irina amazing."