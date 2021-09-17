 
 

Bethenny Frankel Exposes Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's Yearslong Money Issues

In an episode of her podcast, the former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star claims that back in 2018, her late boyfriend Dennis Shields told her that Tom owed him $500,000.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi's financial issues are not news to Bethenny Frankel. During an episode of her podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel", the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed that she's been aware of it since years ago.

In the Wednesday, September 15 episode of the podcast, Bethenny claimed that back in 2018, her late boyfriend Dennis Shields told her that Tom owed him $500,000. That was why Bethenny didn't believe it when Erika said on the show that she spent $50,000 a month on hair and makeup and had two private planes.

"You know, I was like, that's rolling really deep and that's just a number that would be hard to sustain," Bethenny recalled. "And Dennis said to me, 'He doesn't have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars.' "

According to the Skinnygirl founder, Dennis also told her, "I know this other guy he owes $1.5 million. He doesn't have money. He owes everybody money."

"And I go, 'What are you talking about? How is she flying around on the big plane, on the small plane?' " she went on to say. "He said, 'Because he's using people's money to support her lifestyle. He's using the company's money to support her lifestyle.' ... Dennis was like, 'He owes me money and it aggravates everybody.' I said, 'Why would he do that?' He goes, 'He can't say no to her.' "

Bethenny also revealed that Tom's money problems was an open secret among other prominent lawyers. "Things take a long time to come out, but everybody in that industry knew about it," she divulged. "All these major lawyers, and I'm talking about around the country, that are in this industry, they all knew about it, and I ... told [her makeup artist] Kristofer Buckle about it, I told Andy Cohen about it, just to say, 'It's not what you think.' "

Bethenny claimed that Erika isn't the only "Real Housewives" stars who are lying about wealth. "My experience is, especially with the Housewives -- but everywhere, as well -- but really, particularly with the Housewives, if someone's flaunting their money, they don't really have it," she claimed.

"That's happened with a lot of the girls on all of the shows, and I can tell you on New York, people write that they have $50, $70 million, all the girls have probably between $4 and $8 million. ... particularly on Beverly Hills there have been a lot of 'all show and no go' girls. And the more that they flaunt it and, you know, the more that they brag about it, usually there's something wrong. I've always found, if you're really flaunting your money, you probably don't have it," she added.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after the 82-year-old lawyer was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. The reality TV star decided to end their 21 years of marriage amid allegations against Tom in which he was accused of embezzling settlement money for family members of victims in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash.

