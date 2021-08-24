Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Really Over Now as He's Focused on Work and His Kids

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

The 'Follow God' rapper and the Russian model have reportedly called an end to their brief romance as 'he doesn't have time to date,' but 'they remain friendly.'

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Irina Shayk are no longer pursuing a relationship with each other. Two months after they were first rumored dating, the eccentric rapper and the model have reportedly ended their summer fling.

"It was never a serious thing that took off," one source tells PEOPLE. As for the reason why their relationship didn't work out, a second source dishes, "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now."

Noting that it was amicable, the second source claims, "They remain friendly," as it's additionally noted that "he finds Irina amazing."

ET Online, meanwhile, reports that Kanye and Irina were never officially a couple in the first place. According to the site, the two were having a good time seeing each other "without any strings attached."

Echoing the claims, a source tells Us Weekly of the pair, "Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there's nothing going on there." The so-called insider offers another reason of the decision to call it quits, saying that the Russian beauty realized "they aren't great romantic partners" and have since called it quits.

Kanye and Irina were first seen together as she joined the rapper to celebrate his 44th birthday in France in early June. In July, reports emerged that the 35-year-old model friend-zoned Kanye after she didn't come to Paris for a couture show with him.

"She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," a source told the New York Post's Page Six at the time. "She doesn't want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up (in Paris with him). It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating."

However, the breakup news was debunked by a source who told PEOPLE, "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye." The source went on assuring, "They are very much still dating."