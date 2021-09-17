 
 

Keke Palmer Apologizes to Met Gala Chef After He Defends the Food

Keke Palmer Apologizes to Met Gala Chef After He Defends the Food
Instagram
Celebrity

In addition to saying sorry to the Swedish-Ethiopian chef, who won Bravo's 'Top Chef Masters' in 2010, the 'Scream Queens' alum insists that she has 'different taste buds.'

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer is still not a fan of the Met Gala dinner menu. After chef Marcus Samuelsson defended the food following her criticism, the former "Scream Queens" star apologized to him for the negative review.

On Wednesday, September 15, the 38-year-old actress took to her Twitter account to say sorry for her criticism of the dinner menu. While responding to a fan who wrote, "Honestly, if KEKE PALMER has anything negative to say, I absolutely believe her," the star replied, "I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man."

In a following tweet, Keke penned, "I hope all you guys know I see all the Met Gala love and Black Twitter, y'all always give me a Ki honey, pun intended. I love you guys and thank you for seeing my overly Virgo a**." The "Hustlers" actress elaborated further, "But y'all be wishy washy on the innanets so I know y'all might get funny tomorrow but I receive the love today hahahahaha."

Keke Palmer via Twitter

Keke Palmer apologizes for her negative review, insisting she has 'different taste buds.'

  See also...

Keke's apology came after chef Marcus defended the food following the actress' comment that went viral. The Swedish-Ethiopian chef, who won Bravo's "Top Chef Masters" in 2010, told TMZ that what on Keke's plate was barley soup topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices. The chef, who helped select the 10 up-and-coming chefs who created the Met Gala menu, claimed it tasted "plenty good."

Marcus also stated that he, in collaboration with Bon Appetit, "selected and then challenged 10 NY chefs to create a sustainable, plant-based menu, hence all the fruits and veggies." He then said "the 3-course meal was delicious and the feedback he got has been incredible."

Keke previously took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the sad-looking dinner served at the Monday, September 13 event, which ticket cost $30k-$50k. "This [is] why they don't show y'all the food," she captioned an image of what appeared to be a touch of risotto, a few tomatoes and pieces of sweetcorn, a few slices of cucumber and one mushroom on a posh plate. "I'm just playinnnn," she added.

Additionally, when a Twitter user asked her to spill some "tea" about the menu, the actress replied, "The menu chile." The meal was reportedly made by Two-Michelin-starred Aquavit chef Emma Bengtsson and Junghyun Park, who runs ATOBOY NYC, according to Daily Mail.

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Irina Shayk Breaks Silence on Kanye West Fling Rumors
Related Posts
Met Gala Chef Defends Menu After Keke Palmer Posted Pic of Sad-Looking Salad

Met Gala Chef Defends Menu After Keke Palmer Posted Pic of Sad-Looking Salad

Keke Palmer Offers Glimpse at Sad-Looking Dinner at 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer Offers Glimpse at Sad-Looking Dinner at 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Recruited to Host Livestream Coverage of 2021 MET Gala Red Carpet

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Recruited to Host Livestream Coverage of 2021 MET Gala Red Carpet

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance