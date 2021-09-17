 
 

Cristiano Ronaldo Denies He's Forced to Move House Because of Noisy Sheep

The Portuguese soccer star's press team calls the report, which stated that bleating sheep was behind the athlete's decision to leave his £6 million mansion in Cheshire, 'entirely fabricated.'

AceShowbiz - Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't annoyed by sheep so much that he decided to leave his Cheshire mansion. His press team has denied report, which said that bleating sheep forced the soccer star to move out of his £6 million home.

The Portuguese striker recently moved out of the 7-bedroom pad in the U.K. into another palatial estate. However, his press team has stated that noisy sheep wasn't behind the decision to move place, claiming the story was "entirely fabricated" and adding, "We do not comment on any private matters."

Despite the denial, his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra has poked fun at the report. On Thursday, September 16, the French soccer player posted a video of him on a boat with some sheep. In the caption, he wrote, "Don't worry bro @cristiano I'm moving my sheep far away from your [a house emoji] shepherd mister #ilovethisgame can do everything."

Cristiano had moved into the mansion in Cheshire upon his return to England earlier this month. But according to The Sun, the 36-year-old was forced to move from the pad into a £3 million seven-bed owned by former United striker Andy Cole after less than a week because he lost sleep due to the noisy sheep.

"While the property is beautiful and is nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep which are very noisy early in the morning," a source told the tabloid. "It had a public footpath across the land and the road at the front gave a view inside its gates." Explaining the decision, the source added, "Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved."

The new place which is also in Cheshire, however, is not less breath-taking. It has a pool, cinema and four-car garage, as well as CCTV cameras and security guards on patrol. The property is said to be ranked highly due to "gardens which screen the house from view," giving him and his family privacy.

The source dished, "Ronaldo lived close by during his previous stint so it feels like home." Of how he and his family are adjusting to their new place, the source said, "His kids are in a private school and he hopes that once the buzz of his return to United dies down, he can take Georgina out and show her his favourite local spots."

Cristiano returned to England after signing a two-year contract with Manchester United, sealing his return to the team for which he previously played in 2003-2009. He brought along his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children.

