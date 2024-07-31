Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Marriage, Calls Longtime GF Georgina Rodriguez 'Wife'

Instagram Celebrity

Soccer ace Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited a flurry of speculation after he referred to his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez as his 'wife' during a tour of his home gym.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cristiano Ronaldo, the prolific 39-year-old soccer star, has hinted that he may have tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez. Though no official confirmation has been made, Ronaldo's recent actions and comments suggest something more might be in the air.

On Monday, July 29, Ronaldo appeared in a new video for the fitness brand Whoop. During the clip, he called Georgina Rodríguez his "wife" while giving a tour of his home gym.

"Most important thing is, it's not what you do, it's you have to do," Ronaldo said. "When I'm not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home." He further added, "I can push her and she can push me too."

This unexpected reference sparked immediate curiosity among fans and media alike. However, when PEOPLE reached out for clarification, Ronaldo's publicist responded, "At this time, I have no knowledge of whether or not Cristiano is married to Georgina…" leaving the world in a heightened state of anticipation.

Earlier in the month, Ronaldo shared a heartfelt family photo from their vacation in Saudi Arabia. The image featured Ronaldo and Rodríguez with their five children, all aboard a yacht. Captioning the photo, he wrote "My life [love emoji]," showcasing just how close-knit the family is.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been an item since 2017, first meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodríguez previously worked. The couple shares two daughters together, Bella (2) and Alana Martina (6). Ronaldo also has twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo (7), and his eldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (13), all of whom he welcomed via surrogacy.

In spite of their close family unit and Rodríguez's appearance on her Netflix series, "I am Georgina", where she gushed, "Cristiano is great, he's a very normal guy… I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side and now I have him," official news of their union remains elusive.

Given Ronaldo's legendary status in the world of soccer and his broad appeal, any confirmation regarding their marital status would become headline news. Until then, fans and followers will continue to piece together hints and enjoy the snapshots of this beautiful family life that the couple shares.

For now, stay tuned to Ronaldo's social media channels and the WHOOP videos for more clues about his life off the pitch. Whether he's officially tied the knot or not, one thing is clear: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are enjoying every moment together.