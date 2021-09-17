 
 

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Alli Dore Hits Back at Haters 'Making Fun' of Infant Son's NICU Tube

In an Instagram post, the Bravo personality calls for a law regarding online bullying, noting, 'Bullying and verbal assault on the internet is still verbal assault.'

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alli Dore have some words for people who talk negatively about his newborn son River. The "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star clapped back at haters who were mocking his son's appearance after spending three weeks in the NICU.

"Really sick that people will still troll a newborn baby of photos in hospital. I don't care what is said about me but multiple people making fun of my baby's tubes, are there no limits?" Alli wrote in an Instagram Story. "When will this type of behaviour be made a law?"

The Bravo personality continued, "Bullying and verbal assault on the internet is still verbal assault. I'm certainly not the first person who has thought this and sadly will not be the last. Time for some change!"

Alli announced back in June that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson. She broke the exciting news with a picture of her flaunting her growing baby bump in a green dress.

The couple welcomed their baby two months later. "We welcomed our little baby boy River George Thompson into the world," the new mom wrote in an Instagram post in August. "He's come a little prematurely but is doing better everyday [sic]."

The reality TV star added, "The last couple of weeks we faced challenges I never thought we'd have to it's been really emotional but also the most special time in our lives because we have River at the end of it all. I'm so grateful to have @bennithompson by my side because I couldn't have done this without him. Proud of our little family and counting the days until River gets to come home."

Thankfully, they could leave the hospital after three weeks. She raved in an Instagram post on September 15, "All our hard work paid off and the last of his tubes are gone, which means HOME TIME. So proud of my little fighter!"

Further gushing over her baby son, Alli wrote, "Our first time seeing River's beautiful little face without any tubes helping him. We are incredibly thankful to all the NICU and SCN nurses at the Royal Women's and Sandringham hospitals. Leaving River every night was so hard but knowing he was in such capable and caring hands made it a manageable experience."

Of spending time in the NICU, Alli called it an "emotional roller-coaster." She added, "I never knew until we had to do this ourselves so [I] just want to acknowledge those warrior women and men, especially [with it] being NICU Awareness month."

