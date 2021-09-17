 
 

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

In the STILLZ-directed visuals, the 22-year-old 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker laments the ups and downs in finding a special someone as a black gay man.

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is pouring his heart out in "THATS WHAT I WANT" music video. In the STILLZ-directed clip, which was released on Friday, September 17, the Grammy-winning artist is seen crying in a wedding dress in a church.

The visuals first show Nas X finding a special someone on the football field. Having been overwhelmed with love, the singer/rapper and her beau then get intimate in the shower before enjoying a romantic campfire. However, once the 22-year-old star tries to surprise his boyfriend at his house, he finds out that the man already has a wife and a child.

Nas X then drives home and tries to mend his broken heart with alcohol. He later walks down the aisle alone while lamenting, "I want someone to love me/ I need someone who needs me/ 'Cause it don't feel right when it's late at night and it's just me and my dreams/ So I want, someone to love/ That's what I f**kin' want."

"THATS WHAT I WANT" is one of the singles from his debut album, "Montero". The album, which arrives on Friday, features collaborations with Elton John ("One of Me"), Doja Cat ("Scoop"), Megan Thee Stallion ("Dolla Sign Slime"), Jack Harlow ("Industry Baby") as well as Miley Cyrus (Am I Dreaming").

Nas X has been teasing "Montero" release with a fake pregnancy. Earlier this month, he unleashed some pictures of himself flaunting his baby bump while rocking a white flowing robe with cream rose flower crown. "SURPRISE! I can't believe i'm finally announcing this," he captioned the post. "My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."

On Thursday, he joked about "having contractions" when sharing an Instagram video of him in the early process of labor. Hours afterward, he put out a clip of him giving birth to his baby.

About where the pregnancy idea came from, Nas X revealed that it was from his verse on "Dolla Sign Slime". He told PEOPLE, "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist... She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' "

"I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant,' " the "Old Town Road" hitmaker continued recalling. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

