Irina Shayk Credits Ex Bradley Cooper for Being 'Full-On, Hands-On Dad'
Aside from having every confidence in her former partner's parenting skills, the Russian model dishes that the two of them are very strict with their four-year-old daughter.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model Irina Shayk has every confidence in her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper when it comes to parenting their daughter, Lea De Seine.

Although she split from the actor/director in 2019, the Russian model finds co-parenting the four-year-old with her ex to be a breeze.

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad - no nanny," Irina tells Highsnobiety. "Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks. I didn't [need to] call them once."

Irina also explains she and Bradley are "very strict" with their girl. "When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything," she adds.

And the stunner has tried to explain to Lea how blessed she is because mum didn't have quite so much stuff growing up.

"It's hard, because she has so many toys," Irina continues. "I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain [to Lea], 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.'"

Irina also has to reassure her daughter whenever they're stalked by the ever-present tabloid shutterbugs.

"Sometimes my daughter is scared - she sees the paparazzi from miles away. We had to explain to her, like, 'They're just doing their job. By selling pictures, they make their living. You don't have to be scared,' " the former girlfriend of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo explained.

