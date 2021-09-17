 
 

Sharon Stone Applauded for Leaving Balthazar's Waiter $600 Tip on a $250 Bill

The 'Basic Instinct' star's generous act prompts the eatery's owner, Keith McNally, to 'break' a long-held policy regarding the privacy of his many famous patrons.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone made a waiter's night on Tuesday, September 14 by leaving a $600 (£430) tip after dining at Balthazar in New York.

The "Basic Instinct" star stopped by the fabled French brasserie for a bite after attending the premiere of Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield's new film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", and she stunned staff by adding the hefty gratuity to her $250 (£180) bill, prompting the eatery's British owner, Keith McNally, to "break" a long-held policy regarding the privacy of his many famous patrons.

"I'm going to break my vow never to reveal a famous Balthazar customer's name only because that customer last night was Sharon Stone, who was outrageously generous to her server," he penned on Instagram.

"She left the server a $600 tip on a $250 check! Stone sat in Balthazar's outdoor cafe, and is pictured in the photo above. I'm going to vehemently protect Ms. Stone's privacy and not disclose exactly where the sexy star of 'Basic Instinct' is seated. But she's basically seated on the fourth table to the left."

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" launch marked one of Sharon's first public appearances since the tragic death of her infant nephew River William Stone, the son of her brother Patrick and his wife Tasha, last month (August 2021). He was found in his cot with "total organ failure," according to Stone's social media posts at the time.

She and her grieving family members are finding "salvation" in the fact that the tragic tot helped to save three other lives via organ donations.

"We really have learned a lot about SIDS, sudden infant death," the Oscar nominee told Entertainment Tonight at the movie premiere, "and we also learned a lot about organ donation, which was really one of the biggest comforts for our family because the loss of my godson was the salvation for three families."

"Two other babies got to live by our organ donation, and a 45-year-old man."

