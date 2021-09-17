 
 

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Leave Fans Gushing Over Their New Cozy-Up Photo

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Leave Fans Gushing Over Their New Cozy-Up Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

The British native shares the sweet photo just weeks after he treated fans to a picture of him and the 'Bridget Jones's Baby' actress posing with his 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride' co-host Cristy Lee.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are getting more and more smitten with each other. Just a few weeks after confirming their relationship, the British TV host and the "Bridget Jones's Baby" actress left fans gushing over their new cozy-up picture.

Sharing the sweet photo was Ant on Instagram on Thursday, September 16. In the black-and-white selfie, the Oscar winner was seen wrapping her hand around her beau's neck as they smiled at the camera.

The post has since been flooded with positive feedback from many, including his "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" co-host Cristy Lee who gushed, "You two," alongside a smiley face and heart emoji. His former "Wheeler Dealers" co-host Mike Brewer simply replied, "Boom."

  See also...

One fan then chimed in, "Yesssssssssss!!!!!! now this is your person-it's written all over your faces. Congratulations you guys." Another added, "They're so beautiful." Meanwhile, Tarek El Moussa, who was previously married to Ant's now-ex-wife Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa), also liked the post.

Nearly one month prior, Ant made his relationship with Renee Instagram official. On August 22, he let out a picture of him and his girlfriend posing with his Cristy. "It's finally here.... The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!!" he captioned the post.

"And it's the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger," Ant, who finalized his divorce from Christina in June, further wrote. "Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren's dearest and closest friends."

Ant and Reene sparked dating speculations in late June after meeting on the set of "Celebrity IOU Joyride". He finally confirmed their romance in August. The twosome attended their first public event as a couple days later at the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.

You can share this post!

Sharon Stone Applauded for Leaving Balthazar's Waiter $600 Tip on a $250 Bill

Channing Tatum Posts First Photo With Zoe Kravitz on Instagram Amid Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Ant Anstead Goes Instagram Official as a Couple With 'Incredibly Magical' Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead Goes Instagram Official as a Couple With 'Incredibly Magical' Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead Gushes Over Renee Zellweger After Keeping Their Romance 'Secret for a While'

Ant Anstead Gushes Over Renee Zellweger After Keeping Their Romance 'Secret for a While'

Ant Anstead Feels 'Blessed' to Have 'Emotional Reunion' With Kids After Apart for Nearly a Year

Ant Anstead Feels 'Blessed' to Have 'Emotional Reunion' With Kids After Apart for Nearly a Year

Ant Anstead Takes Advice From 'Fussy Worried' Mom Fan on Son's Car Seat: 'My Mistake'

Ant Anstead Takes Advice From 'Fussy Worried' Mom Fan on Son's Car Seat: 'My Mistake'

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala