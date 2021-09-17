Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Leave Fans Gushing Over Their New Cozy-Up Photo

Instagram Celebrity

The British native shares the sweet photo just weeks after he treated fans to a picture of him and the 'Bridget Jones's Baby' actress posing with his 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride' co-host Cristy Lee.

AceShowbiz - Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are getting more and more smitten with each other. Just a few weeks after confirming their relationship, the British TV host and the "Bridget Jones's Baby" actress left fans gushing over their new cozy-up picture.

Sharing the sweet photo was Ant on Instagram on Thursday, September 16. In the black-and-white selfie, the Oscar winner was seen wrapping her hand around her beau's neck as they smiled at the camera.

The post has since been flooded with positive feedback from many, including his "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" co-host Cristy Lee who gushed, "You two," alongside a smiley face and heart emoji. His former "Wheeler Dealers" co-host Mike Brewer simply replied, "Boom."

One fan then chimed in, "Yesssssssssss!!!!!! now this is your person-it's written all over your faces. Congratulations you guys." Another added, "They're so beautiful." Meanwhile, Tarek El Moussa, who was previously married to Ant's now-ex-wife Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa), also liked the post.

Nearly one month prior, Ant made his relationship with Renee Instagram official. On August 22, he let out a picture of him and his girlfriend posing with his Cristy. "It's finally here.... The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!!" he captioned the post.

"And it's the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger," Ant, who finalized his divorce from Christina in June, further wrote. "Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren's dearest and closest friends."

Ant and Reene sparked dating speculations in late June after meeting on the set of "Celebrity IOU Joyride". He finally confirmed their romance in August. The twosome attended their first public event as a couple days later at the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.