Emma Samms Engaged to Simon McCoy

Instagram/BBC Celebrity

The former 'Dynasty' actress is set to walk down the aisle for the fourth time as she has taken her relationship with her anchor beau to the next level.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Dynasty" star Emma Samms is engaged.

"GB News" anchor Simon McCoy confirmed the happy news to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, telling the publication, "Yes, it's true. We are both so happy, as are our children."

The engaged pair, who live at Samms' home in the Cotswolds, are planning a post-pandemic wedding for 2022.

It will be the fourth marriage for Samms, who played heiress Fallon Carrington Colby in the 1980's TV show. She divorced third husband John Holloway in 2003.

The engagement news comes after Samms battled COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. She revealed a few months later that she was still struggling with fatigue as a result of the virus.

"Every day is different, some good and some bad, ranging from shortness of breath and chest pain to extreme fatigue," she previously said of her battle with the virus.

She praised her beau for supporting her through the health issues, "Simon has been absolutely amazing, taking me to the hospital and waiting outside for hours, and just doing as much as he possibly could to help."

"He's given me emotional support, too; I'll never be able to thank him enough for his kindness."

Simon McCoy was previously married to Victoria Graham. They split in 2019 after 12 years of marriage. They have no kids together but Simon has a son from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Emma shares two children with ex-husband John Holloway.