Michael K. Williams Laid to Rest in Pennsylvania

Family and friends have gathered in Pennsylvania to bid farewell to the 'Boardwalk Empire' actor as he's laid to rest in a live-streaming funeral service.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael K. Williams has been laid to rest.

The actor - who was best known for playing Omar Little in "The Wire" - was tragically found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, on 6 September (21), and on Wednesday (15Sep21), a funeral service took place St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his late mother, Paula, lived.

The live-streamed service was attended by celebrities including Queen Latifah, "The Wire" co-creator David Simon and stars of the show Felicia Pearson (Snoop), Andre Royo (Bubbles), and Jamie Hector (Marlo), who joined the star's close friends and family.

Johnathan Branam, funeral manager at Hooper Memorial Home, told local news outlet The Patriot-News, "He came to Harrisburg as often as he could."

"He loved his mama. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son."

Marianna Shafran, his long-time representative, announced the sad news of her client's sudden passing last week.

She said in a statement, "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss."

Rumor has it, heroin was found on the actor's kitchen table and drug paraphernalia was discovered elsewhere in the apartment after his body was discovered by a relative.

However, Staci DuPont - who is married to the nephew who found Michael's body - doubted his death was related to drugs. "That's not factual. We don't have anything more to say at this time," so she insisted.