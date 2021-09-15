 
 

Scott Disick Reportedly Jealous Over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship

Scott Disick Reportedly Jealous Over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
Instagram
Celebrity

After allegedly trash-talking his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in leaked Instagram DMs, the 'Flip It Like Disick' star is said to have 'some unsettled ill will' due to the 'jealousy.'

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick apparently isn't happy with Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker. Following the Instagram DM drama, the "Flip It Like Disick" star is reportedly jealous over his ex's romance.

"Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy," a so-called inside source informed Entertainment Tonight. The informant went on to note that Kourtney "thinks Scott needs to grow up."

It seemed that Scott expressed his feelings in Instagram DMs he sent to Younes Bendjima in which he allegedly criticized Kourtney and Travis' Italian PDA-filled trip. The alleged message read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy."

Younes, who previously dated Kourtney, called Scott out and replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro." The former boxer also wrote in a separate Instagram Story post, "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now."

  See also...

After his alleged DMs were exposed by Younes, Scott was reportedly "dumped" by his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. On September 7, a source told E! News that he "agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now." The insider also noted, "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."

As for Amelia, she's reportedly "done with Scott for now." It was also said that the 20-year-old beauty "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

Following Scott and Amelia's split, a source told Life & Style that Sofia Richie, who once dated Scott for about three years, "had an inkling that [Scott and Amelia's] relationship wouldn't last." The insider added that Sofia could tell that Scott "carried a torch for Kourtney, which is one of the reasons they broke up," before adding, "She's really not shocked that once again he has messed up his relationship over Kourtney."

Prior to their breakup, Scott and Amelia were reported to be taking "time apart." A source claimed at the time, "They needed a break from one another, that was clear. They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done." The so-called insider said that Amelia was "very disappointed" in Scott and she wanted to "let him [to] know it."

You can share this post!

Michael Che Sued by TikToker for Allegedly Stealing 'Homegirl Hotline' Sketch for HBO Show

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'
Related Posts
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Reportedly 'Taking Time Apart' Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Reportedly 'Taking Time Apart' Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick Shut Down by Kourtney Kardashian's Ex for Trash Talking Her Romance With Travis Barker

Scott Disick Shut Down by Kourtney Kardashian's Ex for Trash Talking Her Romance With Travis Barker

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Amelia Hamlin During Boat Trip in Hamptons

Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Amelia Hamlin During Boat Trip in Hamptons

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs