 
 

Kanye West Follows Kim Kardashian Again on Instagram After Briefly Unfollowing Her

WENN/Instar
The 'Donda' artist is now following his estranged wife again after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum was seen walking at the 2021 Met Gala with his signature masked-face style.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has made a major change to his Instagram page. Just days after unfollowing Kim Kardashian, the "Donda" artist appeared to follow the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum once again.

On Tuesday, September 14, the 44-year-old rapper, who was revealed to be unfollowing Kim on Twitter back in June, decided to add a bit of variety to his Instagram timeline by following a few more accounts, including his estranged wife. The mom of four is now one of the 29 profiles the Grammy-winning artist follows on his social media platform. In addition, each of the accounts he follows has a blacked-out profile photo like him.

Kanye's latest activities on Instagram came as some fans were convinced that the "Stronger" rapper joined Kim at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13. At the star-studded event, the reality star appeared in a black ensemble that concealed her entire face, similar to her ex's signature masked-face style. Her body-hugging look was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.

While walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the SKIMS founder was accompanied by a mystery man in a matching outfit. Her presence with the mystery man prompted a buzz on social media with speculation that the man behind the black mask was Kanye after many believed that the "N***as in Paris" spitter would make a surprise appearance.

However, E! News reported that Kanye didn't attend the Met Ball. Instead, the mystery man wearing the incognito look was Demna. Despite the rapper's absence at this year's event, the insider told the outlet that "his presence will be felt on the carpet."

"It was [Kanye] who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source further explained. The informant went on to add that it's a new fashion era for Kim as saying, "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."

