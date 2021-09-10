Sofia Richie 'Not Shocked' that Amelia Hamlin 'Dumped' Scott Disick After Kourtney Kardashian Drama

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Lionel Richie, who previously dated the 'Flip It Like Disick' alum, reportedly 'had an inkling that [his and Amelia's] relationship wouldn't last.'

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie might have predicted that Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's romance wouldn't last long. Upon learning that Amelia "dumped" the "Flip It Like Disick" alum after the drama over Kourtney Kardashian, the daughter of Lionel Richie reportedly is "not shocked" with the two's breakup.

A source told Life & Style that Sofia, who previously dated Scott for about three years, "had an inkling that [Scott and Amelia's] relationship wouldn't last." The source went on to note that the model has "experienced first-hand" the difficulty of dating Scott, who shares three kids with Kourtney.

"Sofia could tell that Scott carried a torch for Kourtney, which is one of the reasons they broke up," the insider went on. "She's really not shocked that once again he has messed up his relationship over Kourtney."

Scott and Amelia allegedly split earlier this month. A source revealed to E! News on September 7 that Scott "agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now." The unnamed insider continued, "They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship."

As for the 20-year-old beauty, she "is done with Scott for now." It was reported that she "wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time. Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

Amelia and Scott broke up after he was exposed by Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima. In late August, Younes shared a screenshot of his DM from Scott with a photo of Kourtney kissing Travis Barker. Scott's message to Younes read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Amelia's mother Lisa Rinna, however, was seemingly happy with the former's split from the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" alum. Lisa was caught sending a single smiling emoji underneath Instagram fan account's Queens of Bravo post about her daughter's breakup.