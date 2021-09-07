Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Reportedly 'Taking Time Apart' Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram Celebrity

After his alleged direct message dissing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was leaked, the 'Flip It Like Disick' star is reportedly going through 'a rocky patch' with his girlfriend.

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are seemingly working through some relationship issues. After his alleged Instagram direct message dissing his ex Kourtney Kardashian was leaked, it's reported that the "Flip It Like Disick" star and his girlfriend are currently "taking time apart."

"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," a source told E! News. Offering more details, the informant added, "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done." The so-called inside source went on to say that Amelia was "very disappointed" in Scott and she wanted to "let him [to] know it."

The insider also said that Scott actually "had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings and immediately regretted sending that message." The source then shared, "Scott is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out."

A separate source also doubled down on the rumors that Scott and Amelia are facing some relationship problem, telling PEOPLE, "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch." The source went on saying, "It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

"They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider continued. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Previously, Amelia had hinted that she's upset with Scott on her social media account. On September 5, the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Lisa Rinna shared a photo of her wearing a white tank top with a quote that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?" printed on it.

Prior to her cryptic post, a source also claimed that Amelia was "annoyed" with Scott after his alleged Instagram direct messages to Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima was leaked. "Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together," the informant spilled to Entertainment Tonight.

In the alleged DM from Scott, there's a photo of Kourtney kissing her boyfriend Travis. Scott's message to Younes read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Not stopping there, Younes shared the screenshot to his Instagram Story. Younes went on blasting Scott as writing over the image, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." In a separate Story, the former boxer penned, "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now."