 
 

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Reportedly 'Taking Time Apart' Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Reportedly 'Taking Time Apart' Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram
Celebrity

After his alleged direct message dissing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was leaked, the 'Flip It Like Disick' star is reportedly going through 'a rocky patch' with his girlfriend.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are seemingly working through some relationship issues. After his alleged Instagram direct message dissing his ex Kourtney Kardashian was leaked, it's reported that the "Flip It Like Disick" star and his girlfriend are currently "taking time apart."

"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," a source told E! News. Offering more details, the informant added, "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done." The so-called inside source went on to say that Amelia was "very disappointed" in Scott and she wanted to "let him [to] know it."

The insider also said that Scott actually "had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings and immediately regretted sending that message." The source then shared, "Scott is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out."

A separate source also doubled down on the rumors that Scott and Amelia are facing some relationship problem, telling PEOPLE, "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch." The source went on saying, "It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

  See also...

"They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider continued. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Previously, Amelia had hinted that she's upset with Scott on her social media account. On September 5, the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Lisa Rinna shared a photo of her wearing a white tank top with a quote that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?" printed on it.

Prior to her cryptic post, a source also claimed that Amelia was "annoyed" with Scott after his alleged Instagram direct messages to Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima was leaked. "Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together," the informant spilled to Entertainment Tonight.

In the alleged DM from Scott, there's a photo of Kourtney kissing her boyfriend Travis. Scott's message to Younes read, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes then replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."

Not stopping there, Younes shared the screenshot to his Instagram Story. Younes went on blasting Scott as writing over the image, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." In a separate Story, the former boxer penned, "Couldn't miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now."

You can share this post!

Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit in Viral TikTok Video

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club
Related Posts
Scott Disick Shut Down by Kourtney Kardashian's Ex for Trash Talking Her Romance With Travis Barker

Scott Disick Shut Down by Kourtney Kardashian's Ex for Trash Talking Her Romance With Travis Barker

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Amelia Hamlin During Boat Trip in Hamptons

Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Amelia Hamlin During Boat Trip in Hamptons

Scott Disick and Maluma's Feud on Twitter Leaves Fans Baffled

Scott Disick and Maluma's Feud on Twitter Leaves Fans Baffled

Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split