Kid Cudi Mocked by Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame Over His Met Gala Look

While the 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' rapper gives his elaborate review on the 'Day 'n' Nite' emcee's feminine style in a video, Waka simply comments on the look, 'Blood Burnt Out.'

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame were among those who were not impressed with Kid Cudi's style at the 2021 Met Gala. Having been consistently breaking the gender stereotype with his outfits, the Cleveland native was ripped by his own fellow rappers for his look at the Monday, September 13 event.

"SMH," Soulja commented below DJ Akademiks' post of Kid Cudi's look at the fundraising gala. Also weighing in on "The Scotts" hitmaker's jaw-dropping style was Waka Flocka Flame. Seemingly echoing Soulja's sentiment, he wrote, "Blood Burnt Out."

Soulja further gave an elaborate review on Kid Cudi's Met Gala outfit in a video. Clearly not having it, he ranted in the approximately-10-minute clip, "Am I the only one seeing this s**t? This n***as got on skirts. What the f**k! Ya'll gonna let this happen like nothing happening?"

He went on taking issues with Kid Cudi's "green hair, eye shadow, lipstick and extended pants," likening the style to "Gotham city" and "broke Joker" among other things. He then declared, "If this the type of s**t I gotta wear, count me out."

Not stopping there, Soulja moved on by mocking Russell Westbrook's feminine style during his appearance at New York Fashion Week. "Where you finna go dressed like that?" he asked while showing a picture of the Los Angeles Lakers player wearing a white skirt.

"Don't you play basketball?" the 31-year-old hip-hop star further ridiculed the NBA star. "How you gonna shoot with that skirt on, Westbrook? What's wrong with you?" he continued, before breaking into laughter. He added, "Take that skirt off you basketball-playing n***a."

Kid Cudi also showed a similar style when attending the NYFW. Rocking blue hair, he sported a floor-length black skirt under a long sleeve Nirvana shirt. He also accessorized with black sunglasses, a necklace, a pink watch and a ring, while sporting blue nail polish.

Both Kid Cudi and Russell got mixed reviews for their looks at the fashion event. "Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook really just stole the show at the NYFW," one fan declared. Another gushed, "Russ and Cudi look damn good, btw."

"My two biggest role models at NYFW pushing the boundaries & exposing weirdos online who are too insecure w themselves," a third fan raved over the two stars, adding, "be yourself without fear. if I could pull off the blue hair and the fits I would too."

Another trolled Kid and Russell as saying, "These clothes too big,trim it a lil." Meanwhile, others imagined Boosie Badazz's (Lil Boosie) reaction after seeing the two men's feminine style. "Boosie running to grab his phone so he can say something homophobic about Russell Westbrook," one of them claimed.