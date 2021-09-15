 
 

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look
Sharing a provocative look at his preparation for his jaw-dropping style at the star-studded event, the 'Happy Little Pill' singer shares a photo of him barely dressed while posing in his hotel room.

AceShowbiz - Behind Troye Sivan's jaw-dropping style at 2021 Met Gala, there was a provocative look at his preparation for his appearance that night. Taking to his Instagram account, the Australian native offered glimpses of how he got ready for the event.

On Tuesday, September 14, one day after the fundraising gala, the "Take Yourself Home" singer let out several behind-the-scenes pictures taken before he stepped out for the star-studded event. In one of the black-and-white snaps, he was seen stripping down to nothing but a G-string and a diamond Cartier necklace in his hotel room.

Another image showed him already dressed in his black outfit while he put on his leather armband. In another photo, he posed shirtless while wearing black pants and looking at his reflection in the mirror.

Another snap showed part of his outfit that night, including his G-string and a chunky pair of black heeled boots. "Angel Baby," so he captioned the pictures, possibly referring to how he described his look at the Met Gala.

For the annual fundraising gala, Troye wore an all-black androgynous dress with a cut-out on the back. He accessorized with a Cartier Essential Lines necklace in platinum and diamonds as well as a Cartier love ring in 18k yellow gold and diamonds.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", an exploration of the nation's sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. Speaking to host Keke Palmer about the look, he said that when he thinks of America, he thinks of New York City, minimal, as well as black and white.

"When I think of America, especially New York, I think of chic, I think of black and white, I think of Robert Mapplethorpe and I think of leather," the 26-year-old explained the inspiration behind his look. "Leather is so American," he added. "I just wanted to be hot."

