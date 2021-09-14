'Succession' Finally Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

HBO TV

Based on a trailer which was unveiled in July, season 3 of the Emmy-winning series will feature the growing tension in the Roy family in the aftermath of season 2 finale bombshell.

AceShowbiz - It's an exciting news for "Succession" fans. It has been revealed that HBO has set Sunday, October 17 for the season 3 premiere of the Emmy-winning drama series. The network announced the news on Monday, September 13.

The upcoming season teases a "family civil war." The official logline of the upcoming third season of the series reads, "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Based on a trailer which was unveiled in July, season 3 will feature the growing tension in the Roy family. It is the aftermath of season 2 finale bombshell, which saw Logan Roy (Brian Cox) being betrayed by his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

Cox, Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Hiam Abbass will return for the new season to reprise their respective roles. Meanwhile, season regulars Justine Lupe, David Rasche and Fisher Stevens have all been upped for season 3 as they're given bigger roles in the narrative.

Lupe portrays former escort and Connor Roy's girlfriend Willa Ferreyra. Rasche plays Karl, a Waystar Royco Chief Financial Officer as well as a member of the company's legal team. Playing Hugo Baker, another Waystar Royco employee, is Stevens.

Season 3 will also introduce new faces. Among the new cast members are "Peaky Blinders" star Adrien Brody, "Big Little Lies" actor Alexander Skarsgard, "Now You See Me 2" actress Sanaa Lathaan, "Your Honor" star Hope Davis, "The Big Sick" actress Linda Emond and singer-turned-actress Jihae.

Prior to this, the production on the third season was pushed back because of COVID-19 filming restrictions. Thankfully, the production was back on track in November 2020.