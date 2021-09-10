Jennifer Aniston Dragged for Her Cringey Response on TV Interview

BBC Celebrity

Viewers are pointing out at the 'Friends' alum's awkward exchange with 'The One Show' co-host during an interview with her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston may be loved by many, but that doesn't mean she'll get a pass for an alleged rude behavior. The actress has been dragged online following her awkward exchange with a TV host during an interview.

On Wednesday, September 8, the 52-year-old actress and Reese Witherspoon appeared on British talk show "The One Show" to talk about their Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show". The two joined the hosts remotely, but things got awkward as presenter Jermaine Jenas asked what it was like to film scenes in the early-bird hours of the morning.

"I learned the slow burn that it is. It's a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night, and it's a slow-moving train," Jennifer first shared. "I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It's utter chaos."

Jermaine then interrupted Jen to ask Reese if she is a morning person, while insinuating that the "Friends" alum doesn't like getting up early. "Reese, I've got to be honest with you, Jennifer's pretty much sold it to me that she's not a morning person," the former soccer player said.

Jen appeared to be stunned, asking uncomfortably, "Did I sell that to you?" to which Jermaine responded, "A little bit, a little bit." The "Horrible Bosses" star snapped back, "Did I get a good deal?" Jermaine then laughed awkwardly, before trying to get things move forward by asking Reese, "So, what about you, Reese?"

Reese then seamlessly carried on the interview. "No, I'm definitely a morning person. Jen and I talk about this all the time. I'm the morning person and she's more of a night person," she explained. "So, it actually works out because I do kind of the early morning scenes, and then by 4 o'clock I'm toast, and then Jen starts around 11 and 12, and then she can do the night scenes because I can't even think straight past 4 P.M."

After watching the interview, viewers were quick to point out Jen's cringey response to the question, with people debating whether Jermaine was in the wrong or Jen was overreacting. "Did anyone else catch Jennifer Anniston's [sic] negative reaction to the male presenter regarding the morning person bit? Awkward," one person tweeted.

Another called out the actress, "Jennifer Anniston's 'tude in this interview is cringe. She keeps on looking to the side awkward #theoneshow." A third weighed in, "Am I sensing a wee 'attitude' here? #TheOneShow." Someone else remarked, "From Jennifer 100% awkward! She doesn't like the male presenter at all."

Some others, meanwhile, came to Jen's defense and claimed that Jermaine was in the wrong. "#TheOneShow sorry but I don't think #JenniferAniston was rude at all and it's rude to cut someone off when they're talking, people need to chill," one fan argued. Another added, "Jermaine dying on his arse trying to interview Jennifer Aniston."