Tyler Joseph Announces He's Expecting Second Child During MTV VMAs Performance

The Twenty One Pilots frontman uses his band's performance at the award show to reveal that his wife Jenna Black is pregnant with his baby No. 2 because he 'didn't want to text everybody.'

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Joseph is going to be a second-time father. While performing with his band Twenty One Pilots at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer of the group divulged that he is currently expecting his second child with his wife Jenna Black.

"My wife is pregnant! With our second child," the 32-year-old singer announced from the stage on Sunday, September 12. He continued to say, "I didn't want to text everybody, so I thought I'd let you all know right now. Now you know!" However, he didn't share further information about his unborn baby's arrival.

Tyler and Jenna tied the knot in March 2015, after he asked her to marry him a year before in Paris. The married couple is also parents to their 19-month-old daughter Rosie. Tyler first announced that he was expecting his first child during Twenty One Pilots' Lollapalooza Berlin set in September 2019.

At the time, Tyler was joined onstage by his wife. For their big baby reveal, Jenna wore a patterned dress that showed off her growing bump. "I know I said I'm bringing a couple people on stage and that's true," the musician said, dropping to his knees to kiss his wife's stomach as the crowd erupted into screams.

Following baby Rosie's arrival, Jenna took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse at the little girl. "Meet Ro. Fresh out of the oven," the proud mom wrote alongside a clip of the family of three. She further detailed, "Rosie Robert Joseph was born February 9th. Robert after Tylers middle name."

At the award show, Twenty One Pilots' song "Shy Away" lost Best Alternative award to Machine Gun Kelly's "My Ex's Best Friend" ft. Blackbear. Also among the nominees were Bleachers' "Stop Making This Hurt", Glass Animals' "Heat Waves", Imagine Dragons' "Follow You" and Willow Smith's "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" ft. Travis Barker.