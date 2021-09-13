 
 

Lance Bass 'Scared' as His Twin Babies May Arrive 'Any Day' Now

In addition to feeling 'scared' as his babies' due date is approaching, the former NSYNC member jokingly says that he 'won't be at the VMA's for the next 18 years.'

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass is one step closer to being a dad. While stepping into the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the former NSYNC member admitted to feeling "scared" as the due date of his twin babies, whom he shares with his husband Michael Turchin, is approaching.

"I got twins on the way," the 42-year-old singer said to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, September 12 during the star-studded event. He went on to highlight that his babies "could come any day," before noting, "which I'm kind of really scared about." He continued telling a joke about possibly having his hand full with the babies, "I won't be at the VMA's for the next 18 years."

Lance first confirmed the pregnancy in June. At the time, Lance shared that he and his husband Michael were "very excited on becoming a family of four." In an interview with PEOPLE, the soon-to-be parents opened up about their struggle with surrogacy. "It has been quite the journey," Lance confessed.

  See also...

"We went through nine different egg donors, which is rare. We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. Some just wouldn't produce enough eggs, some weren't good genetic matches," Michael, who starred in "Alien Abduction", added. "If you're going to be a match, you don't want to even risk it."

Lance went on to reflect on the past miscarriage, saying, "When we were pregnant last year, our surrogate miscarried while being pregnant with twins. When you fast forward and be like, 'Oh, what's the wedding going to be like? Oh, if they're going to have kids, I'm going to be a grandparent?' You just automatically put this in your head." He then stressed that "it's very disappointing when that dream gets popped."

Though Lance previously hoped that his babies would come "before Halloween" because he is "obsessed" with Halloween and wanted them to be "Halloween babies," he recently stated that he didn't want his babies to arrive "too soon." On the reason why, he said that he's still putting their nursery together.

"It is crazy at this house. We're in the middle of construction now. Doing construction in the middle of a pandemic is pretty impossible to do. Everything takes so long... It took us almost two years to get a freaking permit," Lance explained. "So hopefully we'll have the nursery done by the time they get here. If they come early, we're in trouble."

