 

Tyler Joseph Announces He and Wife Jenna Are Expecting Their Third Child

Tyler Joseph Announces He and Wife Jenna Are Expecting Their Third Child
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new social media post featuring a photo of his family on Christmas, the Twenty One Pilots pianist can be seen posing next to his wife, who flaunts her baby bump under her dress.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph is set to become a father for the third time. The 35-year-old musician and his wife Jenna took to social media to reveal their family is getting a new addition.

Tyler posted a snap of the couple and their three-year-old Rosie Robert and 19-month-old Junie Belle standing in front of the Christmas tree with his spouse's bonny bump visible in a knitted dress. He captioned the post, "Merry christmas from the joseph's... all 5 of us (wink face). (sic)."

Jenna also posted some more professional snaps of the family at the beach and her blossoming bump and confirmed the due date is around April 2024. She captioned the carousel, "Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna + bellybaby April 2024. (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

The couple married in 2015, a year after getting engaged on a romantic trip to Paris. On their first wedding anniversary, Tyler shared a picture of his other half and gushed about how "Pretty" she is and called Jenna his "most-prized possession."

The "Heathens" hitmaker wrote, "I have hundreds of photos like this on my phone because every time we sit down to eat somewhere I think to myself, 'I can't not take a picture of her.' I think she looks pretty here but even as I type this she is laying next to me sleeping with her mouth open, she's even prettier. She is my most prized-possession. one year of marriage down fifty-three to go. Happy anniversary, love. (sic)."

It was by chance that the pair first met. Tyler recalled, "She was the sister-in-law of a guy I went to school with. It's been fun getting to know each other even better while traveling the world. I like the idea she's going to be around for this craziness that's happening."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Noddy Holder Thanks Revolutionary Medicine Treatment After Battling Cancer

Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High
Related Posts
Tyler Joseph Celebrates Second Child's Arrival With Hilarious Hospital Photo

Tyler Joseph Celebrates Second Child's Arrival With Hilarious Hospital Photo

Tyler Joseph Announces He's Expecting Second Child During MTV VMAs Performance

Tyler Joseph Announces He's Expecting Second Child During MTV VMAs Performance

Tyler Joseph Admits He's Still 'Learning' to Navigate Fame Following Controversial Tweet

Tyler Joseph Admits He's Still 'Learning' to Navigate Fame Following Controversial Tweet

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Apologizes After Refusing to Use His Platform to Support BLM

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Apologizes After Refusing to Use His Platform to Support BLM

Latest News
Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas
  • Dec 28, 2023

Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas

Tyler Joseph Announces He and Wife Jenna Are Expecting Their Third Child
  • Dec 28, 2023

Tyler Joseph Announces He and Wife Jenna Are Expecting Their Third Child

Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High
  • Dec 28, 2023

Taylor Swift Boosts Vinyl Records Sales to Record High

Noddy Holder Thanks Revolutionary Medicine Treatment After Battling Cancer
  • Dec 28, 2023

Noddy Holder Thanks Revolutionary Medicine Treatment After Battling Cancer

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover
  • Dec 28, 2023

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto Accuses Childish of Gambino of Giving Her 'Low Pay' for Album Cover

Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West to Disneyland After Kanye and North's Own Trip

Most Read
Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel