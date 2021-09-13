 
 

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs
While introducing their musician boyfriends, who perform their single 'Papercuts' together to close out the award show, the proud girlfriends prove they are their 'huge fan.'

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian may have hinted at how serious their relationships with their respective partners are. While taking the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the two beauties called their boyfriends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker their "future baby daddies."

At the award show held on Sunday, September 12 at the Barclays Center and hosted by Doja Cat, the "Transformers" beauty and the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star gave a flirty shout-out to their beaus. Before MGK and Travis performed their single "Papercuts" together to close out the event, Megan first said, "I am a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person."

Kourtney went on to chime in, "I'm a big fan, too," before speaking of her boyfriend, "and… I think his drummer is super hot." Megan, who stole the attention with her sheer sequin Mugler dress then added, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies." The reality star concluded with a giant smile, "Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker."

Following the "baby daddies" remark, many social media users poured their opinions online. One person speculated that both Megan and Kourtney are pregnant, tweeting, "Not everyone thinking megan fox and kourtney kardashian are pregnant because they said 'future baby daddies' they said future for a reason #VMAs."

In the meantime, others commented on how Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, who recently criticized the Poosh founder and Travis' constant PDA via Instagram DM to Younes Bendjima, might get upset over the shout-out. "Someone please check on Scott Disick… Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian introduced their boyfriends as 'our next baby daddies' #VMAS," one user suggested, while another wrote, "Scott after hearing 'future babydaddies' #VMAs," adding a GIF of a man punching the air.

Other Twitter users raved over MGK and Travis' performance after they belted out their track "Papercuts", which also included the rapper's surprise freestyle. "I'm completely losing my mind over that rap verse in the middle of papercuts machine gun kelly shows and proves again and again how versatile he truly is," a fan gushed.

"This had me shook @machinegunkelly you are a legend never forget that. You totally rocked that s**t #vma #machinegunkelly #papercuts #bestalternative #mgk #MTVVMAs," another complimented. A third fan also said, "THE FREESTYLE IN THE MIDDLE OF PAPERCUTS?????? HE SAID HES NOT DONE RAPPING!!!!!!"

The star-studded event was also Kourtney's red carpet debut with Travis as a couple. Showing that their love has been going strong since making their relationship public in February, the two were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss as they posed in matching black outfits.

