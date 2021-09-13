Rose McGowan Claims Gov. Gavin Newsom's Wife Tried to Silence Her

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Actress Rose McGowan joined Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder for a campaign rally in Los Angeles ahead Election Day. In the Sunday, September 12, McGowan accused Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, First Partner Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom, of trying to silence her.

McGowan claimed that Newsom's wife pressured her against speaking out against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The actress also said that Newsom's wife reached out to her six months before she came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, relaying a message from Weinstein's attorney David Boies.

"So this woman, I don't know, some blonde lady name with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, 'David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,' " McGowan said to Dave Rubin on "The Rubin Report" YouTube show.

She then encouraged Californians to vote for Elder, whom she called "the better candidate" and "the better man."

As for Elder, he shared that while he doesn't know if McGowan's allegations are true, he told Fox L.A. that McGowan "has produced emails that were sent to her from Gavin Newsom's wife."

Meanwhile, when asked for comments, Newsom called Elder "extreme even by extreme standards." He continued, "Those allegations are outrageous and false and says everything you need to know about [Elder's] campaign," adding, the recall effort was "Republican-backed."

Prior to this, McGowan took to her Twitter account to share a video of her blasting Newsom and his wife. Calling them "a fraud," the "Charmed" alum said in the Thursday, September 9 clip, "I have the receipts. I wish I didn't. I wish you were all real. I wish you really did help, but you don't and you're on the side of wrong."

In the caption, she wrote, "A message for @gavinnewsom @JenSiebelNewsom TheDemocrats We are done with your lies. For all good, honest people of California the time is now. GET HIM OUT. #recall."