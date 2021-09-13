 
 

Gwyneth Paltrow Raves Over Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Reignited Romance

After seeing a photo of her ex-partner and his girlfriend kissing at their red carpet re-debut at the Venice Film Festival, the Pepper Potts depicter in 'Iron Man' says that the two are 'cute.'

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow seemed to fully support Ben Affleck getting back together with Jennifer Lopez. The actress, known for her role as Pepper Potts in "Iron Man", has raved over her ex-partner's rekindled romance with his other ex-girlfriend.

The 48-year-old actress gave the reunited couple her blessing after seeing a photo of them making their red carpet re-debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 10. "Okay, this is cute," the "Shallow Hal" star commented on a snapshot of Ben and J.Lo kissing, as captured by Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

In the PDA-packed photo, Ben looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow-tie. The "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" star completed the formalwear with shiny black leather shoes while sporting well-trimmed and thin facial hair.

Meanwhile, J.Lo stole the attention with her skin-baring and glam-up look. The 52-year-old actress/singer bared her cleavage in a white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging neckline trimmed in crystals, which she paired with matching silver platforms and a sparkly clutch.

Gwyneth, however, wasn't the only celeb chiming in on Bennifer 2.0. Kim Kardashian also gave the couple high praise on social media by posting a picture of them posing together at the festival on her Instagram Story. "Long Live Bennifer," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum wrote over the photo, adding a red heart emoji.

Ben and J.Lo began dating in 2002, two years after Ben parted ways with Gwyneth. Ben and Gwyneth were co-stars in two films together, 1998's "Shakespeare in Love" and 2000's "Bounce". Their relationship ended because "he wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend," the Academy Award winner explained during "The Howard Stern Show" interview in 2015.

In November 2002, Ben and J.Lo got engaged, but they split in 2004. After moving on and having several failed relationships, the twosome rekindled their romance in April this year. It has been reported that the pair have been house hunting in Los Angeles, apparently looking to buy something together, but they haven't made their decision just yet.

