 
 

Judge Cancels Rod Stewart and Son's Trial in Battery Case

The hearing is related to a plea agreement to close the case without the 76-year-old 'Maggie May' hitmaker and his 41-year-old son Sean needing to appear in court.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - A Florida judge has reportedly canceled the trial for rock star Rod Stewart and his adult son Sean. A new report also states a hearing is scheduled for next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a 2019 New Year's Eve brawl.

According to court documents, the said hearing with Judge August Bonavita will take place on October 22. The hearing is related to a plea agreement to close the case without Rod and his son needing to appear in court.

Rod and his adult son will be facing a year in jail or probation and a $1,000 fine if they're convicted. As their attorney Guy Fronstin has yet to respond to an email and phone call for a comment, the terms of the agreement are still unclear.

  See also...

The 76-year-old rock icon and his 41-year-old son were charged two years ago with simple battery. They were accused of attacking Jessie Dixon, a member of the security team at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, where the Stewarts had been denied access to a private party.

The two pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanour counts in early 2020. However, the "Maggie May" hitmaker and his son were later said to be working out a settlement during a pre-trial hearing in October of the year.

In the hearing, their defense lawyer claimed to the judge, "We have been in communication with the state. We are asking for one more rollover for pre-trial." The lawyer continued, "All indications are this is going to resolve without a trial but there's still some work to be done on it."

In the meantime, the security guard's attorney Gawayne Kelly previously shared their plan to bring a civil case. "We are going to come from a civil point of view. There's a criminal case which we're not involved in," the lawyer said at the time.

