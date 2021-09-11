 
 

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and More No Longer in Time's Up Board After It's Dissolved

The star-studded board that also include Natalie Portman, Brie Larson, and Jessica Chastain have been disbanded following the organization's ties to Andrew Cuomo scandal.

AceShowbiz - The Time's Up advocacy group's star-studded advisory board has been dissolved following the resignation of chief executive officer Tina Tchen.

Tchen drew criticism for helping embattled former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tackle sexual harassment claims, with reports at the time suggesting she and other Time's Up executives sought to help the politician discredit his accusers.

The board, which includes Natalie Portman, Brie Larson, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, and Reese Witherspoon, was dissolved amid internal crisis and controversy.

Nina Shaw, a Time's Up co-founder, notified the members via email that the board had been dissolved, according to Variety.

"This is notice to you that effective immediately, Time's Up has dissolved the Global Leadership Board," the message read. "There is no need for your individual resignations, as the group no longer exists."

Shaw, Eva Longoria, TV mogul Shonda Rhimes, and actress Jurnee Smollett previously resigned from the board amid the controversy surrounding Tchen.

Speaking to Variety about her decision to step down, Eva insisted she still supports the message of Time's Up, and has donated money to help the organisation's officials continue their work.

"It's OK to make mistakes in the efforts to topple the patriarchy," she said. "Mistakes will be made. It doesn't mean the efforts should stop. We have to continue. We've been under thousands of years of a patriarchal society. It's not going to topple in the three years that Time's Up has existed. We have so much more work to be done."

"I'm excited about the trajectory of Time's Up. We were always in service of our mission and setting up a structure and a space to end the imbalance of power. So I'm excited for the next generation to move that forward because it is important that the work continues."

