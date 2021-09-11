Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys Added as MTV VMAs Performers After Lorde and Nicki Minaj Cancellations

WENN Music

The 'Bad Habits' singer and the 'No One' hitmaker have become the latest additions to the star-studded line-up of this year's MTV Video Music Awards this coming weekend.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran will follow his National Football League kick off gig with a date at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (12Sep12).

The Brit performed for fans before Super Bowl winners the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFL clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, and now he's heading to New York as a late addition to the awards show line-up.

He'll perform his new single "Shivers" from his upcoming album, "".

The video for the new song, featuring newly-engaged actress AnnaSophia Robb, dropped shortly after Ed's NFL kick-off performance in Florida.

He is up for three awards at the VMAs, including Video of the Year for "Bad Habits".

Sheeran joins Justin Bieber, Normani Kordei, Alicia Keys, and Olivia Rodrigo among the headliners at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Doja Cat at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The British star, along with Alicia Keys, became the latest addition to the lineup after Lorde and Nicki Minaj pulled out of the event.

The "Royals" hitmaker scrapped her scheduled performance after she realized she wouldn't be able to do a big dance number. She originally planned "insanely amazing, many-bodied intimate dance performance," but Covid protocols made it difficult for her to execute the plans.

Meanwhile, "Anaconda" femcee Nicki didn't explain the reason why she called off her performance. "I'll explain why another day," she told her fans.

But she insisted there was no fallout with MTV. "Thank you Bruce. I love you so much," she added. "Next year we there baby."