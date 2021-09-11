 
 

Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys Added as MTV VMAs Performers After Lorde and Nicki Minaj Cancellations

Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys Added as MTV VMAs Performers After Lorde and Nicki Minaj Cancellations
WENN
Music

The 'Bad Habits' singer and the 'No One' hitmaker have become the latest additions to the star-studded line-up of this year's MTV Video Music Awards this coming weekend.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran will follow his National Football League kick off gig with a date at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (12Sep12).

The Brit performed for fans before Super Bowl winners the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFL clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, and now he's heading to New York as a late addition to the awards show line-up.

He'll perform his new single "Shivers" from his upcoming album, "".

The video for the new song, featuring newly-engaged actress AnnaSophia Robb, dropped shortly after Ed's NFL kick-off performance in Florida.

He is up for three awards at the VMAs, including Video of the Year for "Bad Habits".

  See also...

Sheeran joins Justin Bieber, Normani Kordei, Alicia Keys, and Olivia Rodrigo among the headliners at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Doja Cat at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The British star, along with Alicia Keys, became the latest addition to the lineup after Lorde and Nicki Minaj pulled out of the event.

The "Royals" hitmaker scrapped her scheduled performance after she realized she wouldn't be able to do a big dance number. She originally planned "insanely amazing, many-bodied intimate dance performance," but Covid protocols made it difficult for her to execute the plans.

Meanwhile, "Anaconda" femcee Nicki didn't explain the reason why she called off her performance. "I'll explain why another day," she told her fans.

But she insisted there was no fallout with MTV. "Thank you Bruce. I love you so much," she added. "Next year we there baby."

You can share this post!

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and More No Longer in Time's Up Board After It's Dissolved

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album

Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Know His Social Media Password After Having New Phone

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Know His Social Media Password After Having New Phone

Ed Sheeran Has Reached Out to Cradle of Filth for Potential Collaboration, Frontman Reveals

Ed Sheeran Has Reached Out to Cradle of Filth for Potential Collaboration, Frontman Reveals

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Struggle in Keeping London Restaurant Open Amid COVID Pandemic

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Struggle in Keeping London Restaurant Open Amid COVID Pandemic

Most Read
Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video
Music

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video

Harry Styles Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Spitting Water at His Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Harry Styles Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Spitting Water at His Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'