Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

BBC Celebrity

The 'Shakespeare in Love' star is battling a terminal illness and his husband Gregory Doran takes a hiatus from his job at Royal Shakespeare Company to care for him.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Veteran actor Sir Antony Sher has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The news of the 72-year-old "Shakespeare in Love" star's health has been confirmed by Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) artistic director, Gregory Doran, who has taken compassionate leave to care for his husband.

Sher is one of the greatest Shakespearean thespians alive today, having starred in many RSC productions. He joined the company in 1982, picked up an Olivier Award in 1985 for his portrayal of Richard III, and later became an honorary associate artist with the company.

He was knighted in 2000.

Announcing the news of his husband's medical crisis, Doran writes, "I am very sorry to say that my husband, Tony Sher, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and in order to look after him, and with the agreement of the Board, I will be taking a period of compassionate leave with immediate effect. I expect to return in early 2022."

Actor Eddie Marsan was among the first people to respond to the announcement, tweeting he was "blown away by his amazing commitment, talent and kindness" when he worked with Sher.

The full details of Sher's illness have not been disclosed.

Antony Sher and Gregory Doran married in 2005, becoming one of the first gay couples to enter into a civil partnership in the U.K.

"I am very sorry to say that my husband, Tony Sher, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and in order to look after him, and with the agreement of the Board, I will be taking a period of compassionate leave with immediate effect. I expect to return in early 2022," Doran said.