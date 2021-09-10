 
 

Demi Lovato and Friends Communicate with Aliens in 'Unidentified' Trailer

On 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato', the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer will also interview scientists, supposed alien abductees to 'initiate close encounters and make peace with aliens.'

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has added UFO experiencer into their resume. On Thursday, September 9, Peacock has treated fans to a trailer for "Unidentified with Demi Lovato", on which the singer and their friends will explore space and UFOs with the help of some experts.

"I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree," the singer says at the start of the trailer. "It was this bright light kind of moved in like these weird ways that a plane wouldn't move. My goal is to find out what really happened."

They continued, "I'm Demi Lovato, singer, activist and UFO experiencer. I'm hitting the road with my best friend Matthew [Scott Montgomery] and my sister Dallas [Lovato] to investigate the unexplained and the unidentified."

The trailer also sees the trio traveling to different areas and visiting different experts to try to "make contact with the truth" about space. "What if extraterrestrials aren't traveling lightyears to visit us? What if they're already here waiting for us to reach out?" they ask.

With the help of some experts, Demi and their friends appear to be communicate with the aliens. An expert asks the tool which is meant to connect with the aliens to say "hello to Demi." The tool then makes a sound similar to a greeting, making the trio gasp in surprise. Concluding the trailer, Demi exclaims, "Wow, I'm so excited!"

On "Unidentified with Demi Lovato", the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer will also interview scientists, supposed alien abductees to "initiate close encounters and make peace with aliens." The series will also see Demi, Matthew and Dallas consulting with experts, conducting tests, investigating eyewitness encounters and uncovering secret government reports.

Announced back in May, "Unidentified with Demi Lovato" is scheduled to arrive on September 30 on Peacock.

